Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG    ZUBN   CH0312309682

ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(ZUBN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/02 11:30:02 am
25.6 CHF   -1.54%
01:05aZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : Change in Management
TE
06/20ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/19ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : AGM approves Board Proposals
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Change in Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Press Release

Zurich, 3 July 2019

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Change in Management

The Board of Directors announces the appointment of Roland Friederich, Züblin CFO since 2016, to succeed Dr. Iosif Bakaleynik as CEO. Roland Friederich, who has been working for the Züblin Group since 2008, will take over the position of CEO of the Züblin Group as of 15 July 2019 assuming overall operational responsibility and management within the framework of a dual mandate as CEO/CFO.

Züblin Chairman, Dr. Wolfgang Zürcher, sees Roland Friederich as the best candidate. As one of the supporting pillars of the restructuring, Roland was jointly responsible for a large number of challenging projects bringing the company back into profit zone. For today's Züblin, a consequently simplified organisation represents the next logical step towards optimizing the company's cost structure.

**********

Further information:

Dr. Wolfgang Zürcher, Chairman & Head NCC

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG

Klausstrasse 4, CH-8008 Zürich

Phone +41 44 206 29 39

E-Mail: investor.relations@zueblin.ch

Internet: www.zueblin.ch




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING
01:05aZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : Change in Management
TE
06/20ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/19ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : AGM approves Board Proposals
TE
05/22Züblin Immobilien Holding AG publishes Annual Report 2018/19
TE
04/16ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING LTD. : Acquisition of Zurich/Oerlikon located office b..
TE
2018Züblin with positive earnings at half-year ended September 30, 2018
TE
2018ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : AGM approves all proposals of the Board of Direct..
TE
2018Züblin Immobilien Holding AG publishes 2017/18 annual report
TE
2018U.S. sanctions bite as Swiss steelmaker makes board changes
RE
More news
Chart ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Iosif Bakaleynik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roland Friederich Chief Financial Officer
Markus Wesnitzer Independent Director
Vladislav Osipov Director
Wolfgang Zürcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG0.00%87
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.53%49 141
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.02%40 387
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-4.86%36 797
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD24.45%32 490
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.93%30 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About