Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Change in Management

The Board of Directors announces the appointment of Roland Friederich, Züblin CFO since 2016, to succeed Dr. Iosif Bakaleynik as CEO. Roland Friederich, who has been working for the Züblin Group since 2008, will take over the position of CEO of the Züblin Group as of 15 July 2019 assuming overall operational responsibility and management within the framework of a dual mandate as CEO/CFO.

Züblin Chairman, Dr. Wolfgang Zürcher, sees Roland Friederich as the best candidate. As one of the supporting pillars of the restructuring, Roland was jointly responsible for a large number of challenging projects bringing the company back into profit zone. For today's Züblin, a consequently simplified organisation represents the next logical step towards optimizing the company's cost structure.

