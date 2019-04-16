Züblin Immobilien Holding Ltd.: Acquisition of Zurich/Oerlikon located office building

On 15 April 2019, Züblin acquired a co-ownership share in an office and retail property in Zurich-Oerlikon. The fully let property is centrally located, i.e. it is in ultimate proximity to the Oerlikon railway station. The property is a mixed-use structure offering office, retail and gastronomy space totaling 10,000m2. The share acquired by Züblin comprises 3,243m2 mainly consisting of office space and 40 of a total of 143 underground parking spaces. The annual rental income of the acquired share amounts to CHF 1.1 million, which corresponds to around 12% of the rental income of the Züblin portfolio after the transaction. The parties have agreed not to disclose the selling price.

This acquisition - the first of its kind since 2008 and following the completion of the restructuring process - demonstrates Züblin's endeavours to growth through carefully selected investments.