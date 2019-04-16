Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG    ZUBN   CH0312309682

ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(ZUBN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Züblin Immobilien Holding Ltd.: Acquisition of Zurich/Oerlikon located office building

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media Release

Zurich, 16 April 2019

Züblin Immobilien Holding Ltd.: Acquisition of Zurich/Oerlikon located office building

On 15 April 2019, Züblin acquired a co-ownership share in an office and retail property in Zurich-Oerlikon. The fully let property is centrally located, i.e. it is in ultimate proximity to the Oerlikon railway station. The property is a mixed-use structure offering office, retail and gastronomy space totaling 10,000m2. The share acquired by Züblin comprises 3,243m2 mainly consisting of office space and 40 of a total of 143 underground parking spaces. The annual rental income of the acquired share amounts to CHF 1.1 million, which corresponds to around 12% of the rental income of the Züblin portfolio after the transaction. The parties have agreed not to disclose the selling price.

This acquisition - the first of its kind since 2008 and following the completion of the restructuring process - demonstrates Züblin's endeavours to growth through carefully selected investments.

Further information:
Roland Friederich, CFO
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG, Klausstrasse 4, CH-8008 Zurich
Tel. +41 44 206 29 39, roland.friederich@zueblin.ch

Further information is also available at www.zueblin.ch




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING
01:05aZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING LTD. : Acquisition of Zurich/Oerlikon located office b..
TE
2018Züblin with positive earnings at half-year ended September 30, 2018
TE
2018ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : AGM approves all proposals of the Board of Direct..
TE
2018Züblin Immobilien Holding AG publishes 2017/18 annual report
TE
2018U.S. sanctions bite as Swiss steelmaker makes board changes
RE
2018EUROPE : European shares rise as Syria standoff worries recede
RE
2017Züblin Immobilien Holding AG – Semi-annual report 2017/18 – Net C..
TE
2017Züblin Immobilien Holding AG – Refinancing of Swiss real estate portfol..
TE
2017ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : Sale of German Real Estate Portfolio successfully..
TE
More news
Chart ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Iosif Bakaleynik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roland Friederich Chief Financial Officer
Markus Wesnitzer Independent Director
Vladislav Osipov Director
Wolfgang Zürcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG-6.92%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.24%50 545
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP9.09%42 951
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.75%41 567
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD37.77%35 994
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD17.88%32 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About