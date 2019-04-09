Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zug Estates Holding AG    ZUGN   CH0148052126

ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG

(ZUGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals of the board of directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 11:10am EDT

Press release

April 9, 2019

General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals of the board of directors

Today, the seventh ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG was held at the Theater Casino Zug. It was attended by 252 shareholders, representing a total of 61.2% of share capital conferring voting rights.

The shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors.

In particular, the general meeting resolved that a total of CHF 14.3 million be distributed to shareholders for the 2018 financial year. For each series A registered share, CHF 2.80 will be paid in the form of a gross dividend. The gross dividend for each series B registered share amounts to CHF 28.00. The payout will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 (ex-date: April 11, 2019), with a deduction for withholding tax of 35%.

All members of the board of directors standing for reelection were confirmed for a further one-year term of office. Dr. Beat Schwab was also reelected as chairman of the board of directors. Armin Meier and Martin Wipfli were confirmed as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

In a consultative vote, the general meeting of shareholders declared its agreement with the compensation report and approved the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and the Group Management.

The next ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will take place on April 7, 2020.

Key dates:

April 15, 2019 | Cash distribution to shareholders ("Payment Date")

August 30, 2019 | Publication of the 2019 half-year report

March 6, 2020 | Publication of the 2019 annual report

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Käppeli, CFO, T +41 41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates

The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets, and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites which are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden, augmented by a range of restaurant outlets. As at December 31, 2018, the total portfolio value was CHF 1.54 billion.

Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
11:10aGeneral meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all propos..
TE
03/05ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2018Zug Estates reports sharp increase in operating income
TE
2018ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018Anheuser-Busch InBev chooses Suurstoffi
TE
2018ZUG ESTATES : Auditorium construction work
AQ
2018ZUG ESTATES : Auditorium construction work
AQ
2018General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all propos..
TE
2018Results of the conversion offer of Zug Estates Holding AG
TE
2018The Zug Estates Group sees further growth and higher earnings
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 93,3 M
EBIT 2019 63,0 M
Net income 2019 49,2 M
Debt 2019 581 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 22,78
P/E ratio 2020 23,02
EV / Sales 2019 14,8x
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
Capitalization 803 M
Chart ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Zug Estates Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 835  CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Achermann Chief Executive Officer
Beat Schwab Chairman
Mirko Käppeli Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Martin Buhofer Non-Executive Director
Martin Wipfli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG4.78%804
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.18%52 187
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.15%43 590
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.13%41 969
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD30.70%34 684
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD22.48%33 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About