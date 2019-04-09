General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals of the board of directors

Today, the seventh ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG was held at the Theater Casino Zug. It was attended by 252 shareholders, representing a total of 61.2% of share capital conferring voting rights.

The shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors.

In particular, the general meeting resolved that a total of CHF 14.3 million be distributed to shareholders for the 2018 financial year. For each series A registered share, CHF 2.80 will be paid in the form of a gross dividend. The gross dividend for each series B registered share amounts to CHF 28.00. The payout will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 (ex-date: April 11, 2019), with a deduction for withholding tax of 35%.

All members of the board of directors standing for reelection were confirmed for a further one-year term of office. Dr. Beat Schwab was also reelected as chairman of the board of directors. Armin Meier and Martin Wipfli were confirmed as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

In a consultative vote, the general meeting of shareholders declared its agreement with the compensation report and approved the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and the Group Management.

The next ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will take place on April 7, 2020.