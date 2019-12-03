Log in
Marketing success: all apartments in the Gartenhochhaus Aglaya complex sold

12/03/2019 | 01:00am EST

Press release

December 3, 2019

Marketing success: all apartments in the Gartenhochhaus Aglaya complex sold

Zug Estates has sold the last of the 85 freehold apartments in the Gartenhochhaus Aglaya complex at the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz. "With the recent signing of this purchase contract, we have achieved our ambitious target of selling all the apartments before the building is complete," explains Tobias Achermann, CEO of Zug Estates Holding AG.


The staggered purchase of the freehold apartments in the 70-metre tall building got under way as scheduled on 4 November and will be concluded by the end of March 2020.

For some time now, the 1,800 m2 of commercial space spanning the first to the third floor has been let on a long-term basis to international co-working provider Spaces, which will officially open its premises on 3 December.

An additional special dividend from the sale of the Aglaya freehold apartments is to be proposed at both the 2020 and 2021 General Meetings. The Board of Directors will decide on the share of the profit that will be available for this special dividend payout in the first quarter of 2020.

The next General Meeting will be held on 7 April 2020 at Theater Casino Zug.

Pictures:

https://zugestates.cloud-hosting.ch/index.php/s/wFoxwM1XQ3JtwNc

Important dates:

6 March 2020 | Publication of 2019 annual report

7 April 2020 | General Meeting

28 August 2020 | Publication of 2020 half-yearly report

Further information:

Tobias Achermann, CEO, T +41 41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates

The Zug Estates Group designs, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on centrally located sites suitable for a wide range of uses and with potential for sustainable development. The Group's real estate portfolio comprises two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz and it also runs a city resort in Zug that consists of the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden and a range of restaurants. As at 30 June 2019, the total value of the portfolio amounted to CHF 1.61 billion. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol ZUGN, security number 14 805 212).




