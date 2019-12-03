Marketing success: all apartments in the Gartenhochhaus Aglaya complex sold

Zug Estates has sold the last of the 85 freehold apartments in the Gartenhochhaus Aglaya complex at the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz. "With the recent signing of this purchase contract, we have achieved our ambitious target of selling all the apartments before the building is complete," explains Tobias Achermann, CEO of Zug Estates Holding AG.



The staggered purchase of the freehold apartments in the 70-metre tall building got under way as scheduled on 4 November and will be concluded by the end of March 2020.



For some time now, the 1,800 m2 of commercial space spanning the first to the third floor has been let on a long-term basis to international co-working provider Spaces, which will officially open its premises on 3 December.



An additional special dividend from the sale of the Aglaya freehold apartments is to be proposed at both the 2020 and 2021 General Meetings. The Board of Directors will decide on the share of the profit that will be available for this special dividend payout in the first quarter of 2020.



The next General Meeting will be held on 7 April 2020 at Theater Casino Zug.