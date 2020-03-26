Patrik Stillhart appointed as new CEO of the Zug Estates Group

Patrick Stillhart (*1974) will take the reins at Zug Estates in August 2020. In light of his excellent knowledge of the Swiss real estate market, his successful business track record and his extensive network both with and throughout the region, the board of directors considers this resident and native of Küssnacht am Rigi to be an ideal choice.

Patrik Stillhart will join the Zug Estates Group as its CEO on 1 August. He has been serving as Managing Director and interim CEO of Jones Lang LaSalle AG (JLL Switzerland), a company he helped found, since 2011. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie. Corporate Finance (Switzerland) AG and a project manager at Ernst Basler & Partner AG where he provided advisory services to building contractors. Patrik Stillhart holds a master's of science degree in civil engineering (with majors in building design and construction site management) from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH), graduated from a postgraduate programme where he earned a degree as a real estate economist (EBS) and successfully completed the executive programme offered by HEC Paris and JLL with a focus on innovation management, business strategies and leadership.

"Our search brought us to Patrik Stillhart, who is the perfect person to guide the successful further development of Zug Estates," explains Beat Schwab, Chairman of the board of directors. "What sets him apart are his strategic skills, his business track record and his excellent knowledge of the Swiss real estate market."

The board of directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Tobias Achermann for his many years of commitment to and successful leadership of the Zug Estates Group. He will remain in office until 8 May 2020, after which CFO Mirko Käppeli will take over as CEO on an interim basis until Patrik Stillhart's arrival.

Portrait of Patrik Stillhart (JPG): https://zugestates.cloud-hosting.ch/index.php/s/nsN5y4YIXnJTuj8

Organisational changes regarding the general meeting of shareholders

Based on Art. 6a para. 1b of the Federal Council's Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19 Ordinance 2), the board of directors of Zug Estates Holding AG has decided that shareholders will exclusively be able to exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy at this year's eighth general meeting of shareholders and will not be able to attend the general meeting in person. Additionally, the venue for the general meeting will be moved from Theater Casino Zug to the company's registered offices at Industriestrasse 12, Zug, Switzerland. We will contact our shareholders in writing to explain the voting procedure to be used.