Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zug Estates Holding AG    ZUGN   CH0148052126

ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG

(ZUGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/25 12:30:19 pm
2000 CHF   +3.90%
01:35aPatrik Stillhart appointed as new CEO of the Zug Estates Group
TE
03/12“Lebensraum Metalli” vision takes shape
TE
03/06Qualitative growth in the Zug Estates Group at high level
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patrik Stillhart appointed as new CEO of the Zug Estates Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 01:35am EDT

Press release

Zug, March 26, 2020

Patrik Stillhart appointed as new CEO of the Zug Estates Group

Patrick Stillhart (*1974) will take the reins at Zug Estates in August 2020. In light of his excellent knowledge of the Swiss real estate market, his successful business track record and his extensive network both with and throughout the region, the board of directors considers this resident and native of Küssnacht am Rigi to be an ideal choice.

Patrik Stillhart will join the Zug Estates Group as its CEO on 1 August. He has been serving as Managing Director and interim CEO of Jones Lang LaSalle AG (JLL Switzerland), a company he helped found, since 2011. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie. Corporate Finance (Switzerland) AG and a project manager at Ernst Basler & Partner AG where he provided advisory services to building contractors. Patrik Stillhart holds a master's of science degree in civil engineering (with majors in building design and construction site management) from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH), graduated from a postgraduate programme where he earned a degree as a real estate economist (EBS) and successfully completed the executive programme offered by HEC Paris and JLL with a focus on innovation management, business strategies and leadership.

"Our search brought us to Patrik Stillhart, who is the perfect person to guide the successful further development of Zug Estates," explains Beat Schwab, Chairman of the board of directors. "What sets him apart are his strategic skills, his business track record and his excellent knowledge of the Swiss real estate market."

The board of directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Tobias Achermann for his many years of commitment to and successful leadership of the Zug Estates Group. He will remain in office until 8 May 2020, after which CFO Mirko Käppeli will take over as CEO on an interim basis until Patrik Stillhart's arrival.

Portrait of Patrik Stillhart (JPG): https://zugestates.cloud-hosting.ch/index.php/s/nsN5y4YIXnJTuj8

Organisational changes regarding the general meeting of shareholders

Based on Art. 6a para. 1b of the Federal Council's Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19 Ordinance 2), the board of directors of Zug Estates Holding AG has decided that shareholders will exclusively be able to exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy at this year's eighth general meeting of shareholders and will not be able to attend the general meeting in person. Additionally, the venue for the general meeting will be moved from Theater Casino Zug to the company's registered offices at Industriestrasse 12, Zug, Switzerland. We will contact our shareholders in writing to explain the voting procedure to be used.

Important dates:

April 7, 2020 | General meeting of shareholders

April 15, 2020 | Distribution to shareholders (payment day)

August 28, 2020 | Publication of half-year results 2020

For additional information:

Zug Estates

Dr. Beat Schwab

T +41 79 833 39 57

About Zug Estates

The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region.

It focuses on central sites that are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden and a comprehensive range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio came to CHF 1.63 billion as at 31 December 2019.
Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212).




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
01:35aPatrik Stillhart appointed as new CEO of the Zug Estates Group
TE
03/12“Lebensraum Metalli” vision takes shape
TE
03/06Qualitative growth in the Zug Estates Group at high level
TE
03/03ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2019MARKETING SUCCESS : all apartments in the Gartenhochhaus Aglaya complex sold
TE
2019Reversal of around CHF 19 million of deferred taxes
TE
2019Zug Estates becomes the first Swiss real estate company to suc-cessfully plac..
TE
2019Zug Estates is continuing with its qualitative growth
TE
2019Zug Estates and the Town of Zug sign a planning agreement for “Lebensra..
TE
2019Tobias Achermann to leave Zug Estates as of 2020 general meeting
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 113 M
EBIT 2020 69,0 M
Net income 2020 51,8 M
Debt 2020 575 M
Yield 2020 2,23%
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2021 19,2x
Capitalization 1 020 M
Chart ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Zug Estates Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 042,50  CHF
Last Close Price 2 000,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 5,00%
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Achermann Chief Executive Officer
Beat Schwab Chairman
Mirko Käppeli Chief Financial Officer
Annelies Häcki-Buhofer Non-Executive Director
Martin Wipfli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG-17.38%1 041
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.13%35 837
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.37%32 497
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.50%27 772
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.22%25 587
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.26%24 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group