Tobias Achermann to leave Zug Estates as of 2020 general meeting

Tobias Achermann will step down as CEO of Zug Estates Holding AG at the next general meeting of shareholders in April 2020. The 48-year-old wishes to pursue a new professional direction and take on new challenges.

Tobias Achermann has been CEO of Zug Estates Holding AG since 2014. He has played a key role in the successful implementation of the company's sustainable and innovative growth strategy, and this is clearly reflected in tangible form in the exemplary development of the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz.

The board of directors would like to thank Tobias Achermann already today for his substantial commitment and successful contribution to the Zug Estates Group, and wishes him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally. The board will commence the search for a successor to Tobias Achermann with immediate effect.