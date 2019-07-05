Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zug Estates Holding AG    ZUGN   CH0148052126

ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG

(ZUGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tobias Achermann to leave Zug Estates as of 2020 general meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Press release

July 5, 2019

Tobias Achermann to leave Zug Estates as of 2020 general meeting

Tobias Achermann will step down as CEO of Zug Estates Holding AG at the next general meeting of shareholders in April 2020. The 48-year-old wishes to pursue a new professional direction and take on new challenges.

Tobias Achermann has been CEO of Zug Estates Holding AG since 2014. He has played a key role in the successful implementation of the company's sustainable and innovative growth strategy, and this is clearly reflected in tangible form in the exemplary development of the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz.

The board of directors would like to thank Tobias Achermann already today for his substantial commitment and successful contribution to the Zug Estates Group, and wishes him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally. The board will commence the search for a successor to Tobias Achermann with immediate effect.

Key dates:

August 30, 2019 | Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report

September 5, 2019 | Sustainability Forum and Publication of Sustainability report

September 14, 2019 | Suurstoffi Open Day

March 6, 2020 | Publication of the 2019 Annual Report

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Achermann, CEO, T +41 41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates

The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets, and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites which are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden, augmented by a range of restaurant outlets. As at December 31, 2018, the total portfolio value was CHF 1.54 billion.

Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
01:00aTobias Achermann to leave Zug Estates as of 2020 general meeting
TE
04/09General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all propos..
TE
03/05ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2018Zug Estates reports sharp increase in operating income
TE
2018ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018Anheuser-Busch InBev chooses Suurstoffi
TE
2018ZUG ESTATES : Auditorium construction work
AQ
2018General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all propos..
TE
2018Results of the conversion offer of Zug Estates Holding AG
TE
2018The Zug Estates Group sees further growth and higher earnings
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 90,5 M
EBIT 2019 58,3 M
Net income 2019 48,6 M
Debt 2019 568 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 14,0x
Capitalization 933 M
Chart ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Zug Estates Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 835  CHF
Last Close Price 1 830  CHF
Spread / Highest target 0,55%
Spread / Average Target 0,27%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Achermann Chief Executive Officer
Beat Schwab Chairman
Mirko Käppeli Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Martin Buhofer Non-Executive Director
Martin Wipfli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG9.25%952
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.59%50 054
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.51%41 098
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.92%37 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD24.66%32 718
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.91%31 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About