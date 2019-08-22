Log in
Zug Estates Holding AG

Zug Estates and the Town of Zug sign a planning agreement for “Lebensraum Metalli” (“Metalli living space”)

08/22/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Press release

22. August 2019

Zug Estates and the Town of Zug sign a planning agreement for "Lebensraum Metalli" ("Metalli living space")

Zug Estates intends to further develop Lebensraum Metalli in line with the overall development of the town of Zug. The recently signed planning agreement regulates the joint action between Zug Estates and the Town of Zug with binding force. The procedure marks the start of an important, long-term urban planning process. The views and needs of the Zug population are to be incorporated into this development from the outset.

Organically evolved district continues to develop

Metalli has always been an important part of the town: what was once a business hub on the periphery of the former residential area is now a shopping district and meeting place in the centre of Zug. To equip this historically significant area for the next era and bring it in line with new and future requirements, Zug Estates wants to redesign its property in Lebensraum Metalli in the medium term. The focus will be on more efficient exploitation of its existing potential - both in terms of urban development and business.

The plan is to moderately redesign the area to create more space for living, working and leisure. New possible uses, meeting places and open spaces are to be established which will bring about real added value for the residents of Zug. The redesign takes account of ecological factors as well as the preservation of important identity-building elements for future generations.

The Metalli area comprises the Metalli development complex with over 50 shops, office and residential spaces, the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and Hotel City Garden, as well as other residential and commercial properties which are predominantly owned by Zug Estates. The Metalli shopping district dates back to 1987.

High time for a change

It is the perfect time for a redesign as the shopping district and car park are both in need of renovation and the attractiveness of Zug as a location as well as the demand for residential and business space remains high. Zug Estates is therefore working within the framework of the overall development of the Town of Zug - both within the context of further upcoming projects and developments and the margin and limitations of skyscraper regulations. An overhaul of the town plan is also in the pipeline for the near future.

From a vision to a planning agreement

Zug Estates' vision to redesign its real estate in the centre of the town of Zug ties in with the goals of the town, which strive for a healthy, sustainable and carefully planned development with density towards the centre. This should not just create more physical space, but also bring about added quality and benefit, in particular, for the community too.

With their planning agreement, the Town of Zug and Zug Estates have agreed on the framework conditions for the joint action to adapt the Metalli and Bergli development plans with binding force. The planning agreement guarantees a step-by-step process and governs the structural density, including high-rise buildings, uses, public spaces, networking, development and mobility.

In conversation with locals

In order to design a meeting place with the greatest possible sustainable benefit for all, the people of the town of Zug are to be involved throughout the entire planning process. To this end, Zug Estates is offering the first public opportunity for a discussion in the form of an exhibition in the Metalli shopping district from 22 August to 7 September.

The three planning teams in the urban development competition will incorporate feedback from the discussions into their designs as early as the planning stage. A guideline project will then be created from the favourite design, which will form the groundwork for a subsequent development plan. This process stage will last around two years, meaning initial construction measures will be carried out no earlier than 2023.

You can find out more information and get involved in the discussion at: https://www.lebensraum-metalli.ch/

Press conference

Zug Estates and the Town of Zug will be holding a joint press conference at the Parkhotel Zug at 8.30 a.m. on 22 August 2019. Dr Beat Schwab, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Zug Estates Holding AG, Tobias Achermann, CEO Zug Estates Holding AG, Florian Diener, Development and construction, Zug Estates AG, Eliane Birchmeier, City Councillor, Christian Schnieper, Urban Architect and the Town of Zug will provide information on the envisaged development of Metalli.

Exhibition and discussion in Metalli

The exhibition on the historical development of Lebensraum Metalli with a discussion platform for exchanging views will be held at the Metalli shopping centre from 22 August to 7 September. Representatives of the project team will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on 22 August to talk to interested visitors about their ideas and desires. From then on, they will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday.

Teams for the urban development competition

Team 1: Baukontor Architekten with Caruso St. John Architects (team leader) and Müller Illien Landschaftsarchitekten

Team 2: Hosoya Schaefer with NYX ARCHITECTS (team leader) and Lorenz Eugster Landschaftsarchitektur und Städtebau

Team 3: huggenbergerfries Architekten AG (team leader) and Hager Partner AG

Download picture

https://cloud.creafactory.ch/index.php/s/TMCRdQcYJWNQlRB

Key dates:

August 30, 2019 | Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report

September 5, 2019 | Sustainability Forum and Publication of Sustainability Report

September 14, 2019 | Suurstoffi Open Day

March 6, 2020 | Publication of the 2019 Annual Report

For further information, please contact:

Zug Estates: Tobias Achermann, CEO | T +41 41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

Town of Zug: Christian Schnieper, Urban Architect | T +41 58 728 96 51, christian.schnieper@stadtzug.ch

About Zug Estates

The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets, and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites which are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden, augmented by a range of restaurant outlets. As at December 31, 2018, the total portfolio value was CHF 1.54 billion.

Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).




Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
