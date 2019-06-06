Log in
ZUMIEZ INC.

(ZUMZ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/06 04:24:11 pm
22.1 USD   +10.83%
04:23pZUMIEZ : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pZumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
GL
06/03ZUMIEZ INC. : quaterly earnings release
Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

06/06/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

First Quarter Earnings Per Share Improved to $0.03
First Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 3.3%

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019.

Total net sales for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 (13 weeks) increased 3.2% to $212.9 million from $206.3 million in the first quarter ended May 5, 2018 (13 weeks).  Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 4, 2019 increased 3.3% on top of a comparable sales increase of 8.3% for the thirteen weeks ended May 5, 2018.  Net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. 

At May 4, 2019, cash and current marketable securities increased 42.4% to $168.0 million, compared to cash and current marketable securities of $118.0 million at May 5, 2018. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations partially offset by capital expenditures.

“We delivered better than expected results to start the year due to strong performance in the last  two months of the first quarter,” commented Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc. “Our performance reflects a continuation of our strategy focusing on full price, full margin selling and leveraging our broad assortment to service the customer.  Our  customer-focused execution continues to drive comparable sales gains and margin expansion and the operating model we have built around a singular cost structure continues to generate increased profitability.   With our distinct approach to retailing, authentic brand positioning and strong balance sheet, I am confident that Zumiez is poised to capture additional market share and return increased value to shareholders in the near and long-term.”

May 2019 Sales
The Company's comparable sales increased 2.4% for the four-week period ended June 1, 2019 compared to a comparable sales increase of 7.5% for the four-week period ended June 2, 2018.  

Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Outlook
The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending August 3, 2019.  Net sales are projected to be in the range of $220 million to $224 million including anticipated comparable sales growth of between 0.0% and 2.0%.  Consolidated operating margins are expected to be between 2.2% and 3.2% resulting in net income per share of approximately $0.14 to $0.20.  The Company currently intends to open approximately 15 new stores in fiscal 2019, including up to 6 stores in North America, 7 stores in Europe and 2 stores in Australia.

A conference call will be held today to discuss first quarter fiscal 2019 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (570) 990-9934 followed by the conference identification code of 9089741.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of June 1, 2019, we operated 707 stores, including 606 in the United States, 50 in Canada, 42 in Europe and 9 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


ZUMIEZ INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended 
 May 4, 2019  % of Sales    May 5, 2018    % of Sales 
Net sales$  212,928 100.0% $  206,287  100.0%
Cost of goods sold   146,464 68.8%    143,700  69.7%
Gross profit   66,464 31.2%    62,587  30.3%
Selling, general and administrative expenses   65,496 30.7%    64,296  31.1%
Operating profit (loss)   968 0.5%    (1,709) (0.8%)
Interest income, net   852 0.4%    283  0.0%
Other income (expense), net   153 0.0%    (482)  (0.1%)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes   1,973 0.9%    (1,908)  (0.9%)
Provision for income taxes   1,180 0.5%    699  0.4%
Net income (loss)$  793 0.4% $  (2,607)  (1.3%)
Basic earnings (loss) per share$  0.03   $  (0.10)   
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$  0.03   $  (0.10)   
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings (loss) per share:        
Basic   25,090      24,831   
Diluted   25,351      24,831   
           

 

ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 May 4, 2019 February 2, 2019 May 5, 2018
 (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$  60,616 $  52,422 $  29,063
Marketable securities   107,364   112,912   88,918
Receivables   15,083   17,776   18,466
Inventories   135,959   129,268   128,244
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   9,616   14,797   13,898
Total current assets   328,638   327,175   278,589
Fixed assets, net   116,830   120,503   126,047
Operating lease right-of-use assets   301,980    —    —
Goodwill   57,682   58,813   60,832
Intangible assets, net   14,852   15,260   15,955
Deferred tax assets, net   6,312   5,259   3,288
Other long-term assets   8,442   7,180   6,993
Total long-term assets   506,098   207,015   213,115
Total assets$  834,736 $  534,190 $  491,704
      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     
Current liabilities     
Trade accounts payable$  54,454 $  35,293 $  45,980
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes   15,302   21,015   15,132
Income taxes payable   65    5,817    359
Deferred rent and tenant allowances   —   7,489   7,873
Operating lease liabilities   54,469    —    4,696
Other liabilities   19,675   23,494   21,194
Total current liabilities   143,965   93,108   95,234
Long-term deferred rent and tenant allowances   —   37,076   39,217
Long-term operating lease liabilities   293,375    —    —
Other long-term liabilities    3,436   3,550   4,768
Total long-term liabilities   296,811   40,626   43,985
Total liabilities   440,776   133,734   139,219
      
Shareholders’ equity     
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding   —    —    —
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 25,741 shares issued and outstanding at May 4, 2019 and 25,521 shares issued and outstanding at February 2, 2019 and 25,470 shares issued and outstanding at May 5, 2018   155,104   153,066   148,591
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (12,275)   (9,224)   (4,908)
Retained earnings   251,131   256,614   208,802
Total shareholders’ equity   393,960   400,456   352,485
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$  834,736 $  534,190 $  491,704
       


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended 
  May 4, 2019   May 5, 2018 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$  793  $  (2,607)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation, amortization and accretion   6,263     6,970 
Noncash lease expense   13,371     — 
Deferred taxes   1,249     217 
Stock-based compensation expense   1,693     1,642 
Other   224     588 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Receivables   4,708     (1,096)
Inventories   (7,540)    (3,781)
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (167)    857 
Trade accounts payable   19,568     7,723 
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes   (5,636)    (5,383)
Income taxes payable   (7,104)    (5,993)
Deferred rent and tenant allowances   —     (32)
Operating lease liabilities   (13,770)    — 
Other liabilities   (3,790)    (2,997)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   9,862     (3,892)
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Additions to fixed assets   (3,331)    (3,585)
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments   (33,385)    (12,932)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments   39,001     21,590 
Net cash provided by investing activities   2,285     5,073 
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities   —     17,245 
Payments on revolving credit facilities   —     (13,347)
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards   583     621 
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards   (238)    (195)
Net cash provided by financing activities   345     4,324 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (466)    (497)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   12,026     5,008 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   54,271     25,803 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$  66,297  $  30,811 
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:   
Cash paid during the period for income taxes$  7,038  $  6,442 
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets   1,583     2,872 
    

 

Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
