Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet

08/23/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced that the Company’s conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results as well as August sales results will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed at http://ir.zumiez.com.  To listen to the webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register and download any necessary software.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 4, 2018, we operated 703 stores, including 611 in the United States, 50 in Canada, 35 in Europe and 7 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au

Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200


© GlobeNewswire 2018
