ZUMTOBEL AG

ZUMTOBEL AG (ZUMV)
Zumtobel Group hosted first International Supplier Day in Vorarlberg: Partners recognised with “Supplier Excellence Award”

09/19/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Zumtobel Group hosted first International Supplier Day in Vorarlberg: Partners recognised with 'Supplier Excellence Award'
19.09.2018

  • First International Supplier Day of the Zumtobel Group
  • Partner networks strengthened at regional and global levels
  • Strategically most important suppliers receive awards in five categories
  • Award winners from Austria: Jungheinrich Austria Vertriebsges. m.b.H. and voestalpine AG

Dornbirn, Austria - As an internationally operating lighting group, the Zumtobel Group works with numerous global and regional suppliers. In order to strengthen these partnerships, the Zumtobel Group invited its partners to Vorarlberg for the first 'International Supplier Day' on 18 September 2018. At a festive evening event held at the Otten Gravour in Hohenems with around 200 guests, five companies were presented with the 'Supplier Excellence Award'. Two Austrian companies, Jungheinrich Austria Vertriebsges. m.b.H. and voestalpine AG, were among the award winners.

'In the challenging market environment of the lighting industry, a good collaborative relationship with our suppliers plays a very important role. Through the cooperation in a global network, major competitive advantages are created for both the Zumtobel Group and for our partners. This way, we can serve our customers excellently and respond to market requirements more rapidly. With the first International Supplier Day, we would like to underline again how important our partners are with regard to further strengthening our market position,' says Alfred Felder, CEO Zumtobel Group.

The following criteria were decisive for winning the 'Supplier Excellence Award': service, delivery performance, cost/performance ratio, quality and innovation.

Karlheinz Rüdisser, Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs, and Hans-Peter Metzler, President of the Economic Chamber of Vorarlberg, were invited to the award ceremony as representatives of business in Vorarlberg and at the same time as congratulators.

The first prize in the category 'Service' went to Jungheinrich Austria Vertriebsges. m.b.H., based in Dornbirn, Vorarlberg, for their outstanding support and flexibility in the maintenance of the industrial trucks at the Zumtobel Group's site in Dornbirn. Jungheinrich is one of the globally leading companies in intralogistics.

'I am delighted that Jungheinrich Austria, a company based in Vorarlberg, is among the award winners. However, the global network of the Zumtobel Group also shows that the lighting group, like many other companies in Vorarlberg, needs both the regional strength of the local enterprises and its international partners in order to enhance its competitiveness,' said Karlheinz Rüdisser, Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs.

'The Zumtobel Group works with roughly 250 suppliers in Vorarlberg and is therefore a strong and important factor for the economy in the region. This is a good example of global players cooperating with small and medium-sized enterprises from Vorarlberg. Such collaborations make us strong and make a decisive contribution to securing Vorarlberg as a business location,' said Hans-Peter Metzler, President of the Economic Chamber of Vorarlberg.

voestalpine AG was another Austrian supplier to receive the Zumtobel Group's 'Supplier Excellence Award' in the category 'Delivery Performance' for continuous on-time deliveries.

The international partners from the global network of the Zumtobel Group receiving awards were Zopoise for 'Cost/performance Ratio', Aishi for 'Quality' and Nichia in the category 'Innovation'.

Media Contact
Marina Konrad-Märk
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone +43 (0) 5572 509-575
marina.konrad-maerk@zumtobelgroup.com

Disclaimer

Zumtobel Group AG published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 09:12:03 UTC
