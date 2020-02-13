Changes in the Supervisory Board of the Zumtobel Group AG: Setting the course for a new appointment

The Supervisory Board is proposing the appointment of Dr Georg Pachta-Reyhofen, former Chairman of the Executive Board at the stock-listed mechanical-engineering group MAN SE. Additionally, the Supervisory Board is proposing the appointment of Dr Thorsten Staake from the University of Bamberg. The extraordinary General Meeting for the election of the new members of the Supervisory Board is expected to take place at the End of March 2020. The appointment of a new Chairman of the Zumtobel Group AG's Supervisory Board will be decided on during the inaugural meeting following the extraordinary General Meeting. Media Contact

Marina Konrad-Märk

Head of Corporate Communications

+43 (0)5572 509 575

marina.konrad-maerk@zumtobelgroup.com Investor Relations

Emanuel Hagspiel

Head of Investor Relations

+43 (0)5572 509 1125

emanuel.hagspiel@zumtobelgroup.com

Dornbirn, Austria - During today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of the Zumtobel Group AG dealt with possible new appointments to as well as a rejuvenation of the Supervisory Board. After a proposal was made, Dipl.-Ing. Jürg Zumtobel (83 years old), Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Dipl.-Ing. Fritz Zumtobel (80 years old), Member of the Supervisory Board, informed the Supervisory Board about their decision of an early termination of their contracts. With this early termination, the two longstanding Supervisory Board members are proactively setting the course for a new appointment to as well as a rejuvenation of the Zumtobel Group AG's Supervisory Board.