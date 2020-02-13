Log in
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG

ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG

(ZUMV)
Changes in the Supervisory Board of the Zumtobel Group AG: Setting the course for a new appointment

02/13/2020 | 01:27pm EST

Changes in the Supervisory Board of the Zumtobel Group AG: Setting the course for a new appointment
13.02.2020

Dornbirn, Austria - During today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of the Zumtobel Group AG dealt with possible new appointments to as well as a rejuvenation of the Supervisory Board. After a proposal was made, Dipl.-Ing. Jürg Zumtobel (83 years old), Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Dipl.-Ing. Fritz Zumtobel (80 years old), Member of the Supervisory Board, informed the Supervisory Board about their decision of an early termination of their contracts. With this early termination, the two longstanding Supervisory Board members are proactively setting the course for a new appointment to as well as a rejuvenation of the Zumtobel Group AG's Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board is proposing the appointment of Dr Georg Pachta-Reyhofen, former Chairman of the Executive Board at the stock-listed mechanical-engineering group MAN SE. Additionally, the Supervisory Board is proposing the appointment of Dr Thorsten Staake from the University of Bamberg. The extraordinary General Meeting for the election of the new members of the Supervisory Board is expected to take place at the End of March 2020. The appointment of a new Chairman of the Zumtobel Group AG's Supervisory Board will be decided on during the inaugural meeting following the extraordinary General Meeting.

Media Contact
Marina Konrad-Märk
Head of Corporate Communications
+43 (0)5572 509 575
marina.konrad-maerk@zumtobelgroup.com

Investor Relations
Emanuel Hagspiel
Head of Investor Relations
+43 (0)5572 509 1125
emanuel.hagspiel@zumtobelgroup.com

Disclaimer

Zumtobel Group AG published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 18:26:06 UTC
