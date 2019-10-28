Log in
Personnel news: Stefan Rauth is Zumtobel Group's new Head of HR

10/28/2019 | 06:42am EDT

Dornbirn, Austria - Stefan Rauth has taken over the group-wide management of human resources within the Zumtobel Group in his role as Senior Vice President Global Human Resources effective 1 October 2019. In this function he reports directly to CEO Alfred Felder.

Stefan Rauth has a degree in Public Administration from the University of Konstanz, Germany. Throughout his career, Stefan Rauth held various human resources management positions in departments with large numbers of employees. Most recently, he worked for GEA Group AG as Head of HR Global for six years. Prior to that, Stefan Rauth worked for the BMW Group for more than 12 years, where he was involved, among other things, in setting up a new plant in Shenyang, China, on the HR side.

Alfred Felder, CEO Zumtobel Group: 'We welcome Stefan Rauth to his new role at the Zumtobel Group and look forward to working with him. I am convinced that with Stefan Rauth we have won a personnel manager with excellent professional qualifications and outstanding strategic and communicative skills for this important position.'

Stefan Rauth, SVP Global Human Resources Zumtobel Group, is looking forward to his new responsibilities: 'We have great employees, who identify with the company, and light is a fascinating product, which I am also very excited about. Our employees and their knowledge represent our greatest potential. I look forward to contribute to further developing the Zumtobel Group, together with my HR team.'

Press Contact
Marina Konrad-Märk
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel. +43 (0) 5572 509-575
marina.konrad-maerk@zumtobelgroup.com

Disclaimer

Zumtobel Group AG published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:41:01 UTC
