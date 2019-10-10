Zumtobel Group technology subsidiary on board: Tridonic supplies new mega airport in Beijing with light-on-demand

10.10.2019

Dornbirn, Austria - Tridonic, the technology subsidiary of the international lighting group Zumtobel Group, supplies the new mega airport Beijing Daxing International Airport with drivers, intelligent lighting control and light-on-demand with daylight tracking. Beijing Daxing, approximately 50 kilometres south of the Chinese capital, is already being hailed as a mega airport - and not without reason. Enormous capacity, unique architecture, rapid construction and special, customisable lighting are the hallmarks of the building. Tridonic is now playing a major role in providing optimum lighting.

Pleasant and functional light for millions of passengers

The lighting concept is based on indirect lighting and uses concealed light sources and reflected light to create a special atmosphere. The building should be welcoming and modern, and above all make the time spent there by the millions of passengers a pleasant one. A very large area had to be equipped with functional light and an individual control system in only a short space of time. The lighting had to include daylight detection, flexible adjustment of lighting levels, remote control of the luminaires and simple maintenance.

'We are delighted to be involved in this globally significant mobility project. Thanks to our broad portfolio and the expertise of our team, we were able to quickly find appropriate solutions and meet the requirements of the airport authority,' said Christoph Zimmermann, SVP Global Sales and Communication at Tridonic. 'With our solutions we are helping to make Beijing Daxing airport a pleasant place for millions of passengers.'

DALI drivers and intelligent lighting control provide light-on-demand

Tridonic supplied the LED drivers that provide the basis for light-on-demand in the new terminal building. The DALI drivers enable the different requirements to be met - always in line with the needs and comfort of passengers. Relaxation areas, for example, have low illuminance levels, whereas reading areas are brightly lit for optimum visibility, and the restaurant area is sufficiently bright to create the right atmosphere. Tridonic supplied the airport with a total of more than 5,000 drivers - more than 2,000 of them are used in the interior of the new terminal building. They are compact and dimmable and therefore ideal for discreet indirect lighting. Tridonic has also supplied around 3,000 drivers for illuminating the parking spaces. Daxing is the first new airport project in China in which DALI drivers and a light management system are integrated in the KNX building control system.

Daylight detection, simple maintenance and energy efficiency

Thanks to Tridonic, the airport has large-scale interior lighting with daylight tracking. The luminaires can be remote controlled in real time and as accurately as if they were being controlled from the immediate vicinity. Maintenance is very simple. The drivers automatically provide information on their operating status and that of the luminaires - again in real time. The low standby power consumption of only 0.2 W makes the drivers energy efficient.

Beijing Daxing International Airport - a mega project

In terms of the area it covers, the new Beijing airport is the world's largest airport. It was constructed in only four years. It was officially opened on 30 September 2019 to coincide with 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Covering a total of 1.4 million square metres, it is expected to handle 100 million passengers a year when fully completed. Approximately 300 take-offs and landings are scheduled to take place each day. Designed by late architect Zaha Hadid, who passed away in 2016, the unique futuristic building resembles a starfish from the air.

