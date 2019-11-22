Log in
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG

(ZUMV)
Zumtobel : illuminates the Scala Theatre Museum in Milan

11/22/2019 | 02:12am EST
Dornbirn, Austria - Zumtobel has used an innovative lighting solution to create a new setting for the historical art treasures housed by the 'Museo Teatrale alla Scala' theatre museum in Milan. The exhibition rooms are lit with SUPERSYSTEM II mini LED spotlights, accentuating this collection of valuable theatrical objects with a sophisticated lighting composition, thereby emphasising the extraordinary status of this museum.

The new Zumtobel LED mini spotlights are providing the theatre museum now with a modern lighting technology. Zumtobel's lighting solution uses accent lighting to create captivating light effects, while also ensuring optimal illumination of the exhibits. The theatre museum reveals the history of the famous Scala Milano musical theatre and features countless artefacts from the history of opera and, last but not least, a major collection of Verdi's works.

The new Zumtobel lighting solution celebrated its premiere at the opening of the 'Nei Palchi della Scala. Storie milanesi' exhibition, curated by Pier Luigi Pizzi, which can be seen from 8 November 2019 to 30 May 2020.

Milan Scala Theatre Museum
The Scala Theatre Museum is one of the most famous museums in Milan and was founded in 1913. With its large collection of treasured props, historic costumes, busts, paintings and documents from the last three centuries, the museum shines a light on the exciting history of Milan's Scala and the history of opera. Its exhibits include historical musical instruments such as Giuseppe Verdi's piano, as well as the piano played by Franz Liszt in a concert at La Scala.

Marina Konrad-Märk
Head of Group Communications
Tel. +43 (0) 5572 509-575
marina.konrad-maerk@zumtobelgroup.com

Zumtobel Group AG published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:11:07 UTC
