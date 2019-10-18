Zuoli Kechuang Micro finance : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - TRANSFER OF CREDITOR'S RIGHTS 0 10/18/2019 | 08:55am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 佐 力 科 創 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*) (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6866) CONNECTED TRANSACTION TRANSFER OF CREDITOR'S RIGHTS On 18 October 2019, after trading hours, Xing Yao Micro-finance entered into the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement with Xing Yao Construction pursuant to which, Xing Yao Micro-finance agreed to sell and transfer, Xing Yao Construction agreed to accept the Creditor's Rights at a consideration of RMB10,789,320 (equivalent to approximately HK$11,976,145.2). Xing Yao Construction is a substantial shareholder of Xing Yao Micro-finance, a 60%-owned subsidiary of the Company, and thus a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level according to Rule 14A.07(1) under the Listing Rules. Therefore, the transaction under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement constitutes a connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, as the Previous Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement and the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement were entered into by Xing Yao Micro-finance and Xing Yao Construction and are of a similar nature, the transactions contemplated under the Previous Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement and the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement should be aggregated. Since one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the transaction contemplated under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement, when aggregated with the Previous Transaction, exceed 1% but are less than 5%, the transaction contemplated under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. - 1 - INTRODUCTION On 18 October 2019, after trading hours, Xing Yao Micro-finance entered into the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement with Xing Yao Construction pursuant to which, Xing Yao Micro-finance agreed to sell and transfer, and Xing Yao Construction agreed to accept the Creditor's Rights (as defined below) at a consideration of RMB10,789,320 (equivalent to approximately HK$11,976,145.2). THE CREDITOR'S RIGHTS TRANSFER AGREEMENT The principal terms of the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement are as follows: Date: 18 October 2019 (after trading hours) Parties: (a) Xing Yao Micro-finance (as transferor) (b) Xing Yao Construction (as transferee) Creditor's Rights The respective creditor's rights (the ''Creditor's Rights'') transferred under Transferred: the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement are set forth as follows: - the creditor's rights against Borrower A for an outstanding loan amount of RMB2,199,320 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,441,245.2); - the creditor's rights against Borrower B for an outstanding loan amount of RMB5,368,750 (equivalent to approximately HK$5,959,312.5); - the creditor's rights against Borrower C for an outstanding loan amount of RMB1,073,750 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,191,862.5); and - the creditor's rights against Borrower D for an outstanding loan amount of RMB2,147,500 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,383,725). Consideration: RMB10,789,320 (equivalent to approximately HK$11,976,145.2) The consideration under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreements was determined based on the value of the relevant Creditor Rights as of the date of the relevant Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement, being the aggregate of the outstanding amount of the loans of the Borrowers under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement. - 2 - Effectiveness: Transfer of the Creditor's Rights shall take place on the date of the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement. Payment Term: The consideration under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement shall be payable by Xing Yao Construction on or before 15 November 2019. BACKGROUND OF THE BORROWERS AND THE ORIGINAL LOANS To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, all of them are Independent Third Parties with respect to the Group. To the best of knowledge of Xing Yao Micro-finance, these Borrowers have had business relationship with Xing Yao Construction. Background and details of the original loans of the Borrowers (the ''Original Loans'') are as follows: Borrower A: Principal : RMB2,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,220,000) Term : May 2017 to August 2017 Interest rate : 16.8‰ per month Principal business activity : Undertake construction projects Borrower B: Principal : RMB5,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$5,550,000) Term : December 2017 to June 2018 Interest rate : 16.8‰ per month Principal business activity : Undertake construction projects - 3 - Borrower C: Principal : RMB1,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,110,000) Term : November 2017 to May 2018 Interest rate : 16.8‰ per month Principal business activity : Undertake construction projects Borrower D: Principal : RMB2,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,220,000) Term : December 2017 to June 2018 Interest rate : 16.8‰ per month Principal business activity : Undertake construction projects The interests incurred under the Original Loans are as follows: Borrower(s) : Incurred interests A : RMB199,320 (equivalent to approximately HK$221,245.2) B : RMB368,750 (equivalent to approximately HK$409,312.5) C : RMB73,750 (equivalent to approximately HK$81,862.5) D : RMB147,500 (equivalent to approximately HK$163,725) The Original Loans were made on normal commercial terms and were approved by Xing Yao Micro- finance based on its standard credit assessment process. Since the overdue in repayment of the Original Loans, Xing Yao Micro-finance has taken steps to actively procure the repayment including negotiating with the Borrowers to restructure a repayment plan. Xing Yao Micro-finance initiated legal proceedings against Borrower A in May 2018, against Borrower B, Borrower C and Borrower D in March 2019 in respect of the Original Loans and has obtained civil verdict or civil mediation agreements from Binjiang District People's Court of Hangzhou Municipality, Zhejiang Province. The Borrowers then subsequently arranged Xing Yao Construction to take over the responsibility for the repayment of the Original Loans pursuant to which Xing Yao Construction entered into the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement with Xing Yao Micro-finance. - 4 - The total amount of the Original Loans and their respective incurred interests is RMB10,789,320 (equivalent to approximately HK$11,976,145.2), being the amount that Xing Yao Construction agreed to accept the Creditor's Rights under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement. The total loan portfolio outstanding for Xing Yao Micro-finance amounted to approximately RMB180.7 million as at 30 September 2019 and the Original Loans represented only around 5.53% of such loan portfolio. Save for the Original Loans, Xing Yao Micro-finance has not witnessed a material increase in overdue loan of its loan portfolio. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTION The Group is principally engaged in the business of providing loan products and services to customers engaged in AFR, SMEs, as well as to online retailers engaged in lifestyle products, agricultural products, cultural supplies, industrial products in Hangzhou and Huzhou city of Zhejiang province, the PRC. Xing Yao Micro-finance is a licensed micro-finance company established in the PRC and is engaged in the provision of micro and small loans, consultation services on areas such as small enterprises' development, management and finance in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the PRC. The terms of the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement are negotiated on an arm's length basis between Xing Yao Micro-Finance and Xing Yao Construction. The entering into the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement allows Xing Yao Micro-finance the chance to recoup the Original Loans (including the incurred interests) in full by reducing the default risks exposure to the Borrowers. The Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement are fair and reasonable and entering into of the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. INFORMATION OF XING YAO CONSTRUCTION Xing Yao Construction is a company incorporated in the PRC and is the substantial shareholder of Xing Yao Micro-finance, a 60%-owned subsidiary of the Company. Xing Yao Construction is principally engaged in undertaking, construction and engineering, foundation installation and construction decoration work. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Xing Yao Construction is a substantial shareholder of Xing Yao Micro-finance, a 60%-owned subsidiary of the Company, and thus a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level according to Rule 14A.07(1) under the Listing Rules. Therefore, the transaction under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement constitutes a connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, as the Previous Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement and the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement were entered into by Xing Yao Micro-finance and Xing Yao Construction and are of a similar nature, the transactions contemplated under the Previous Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement and the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement should be aggregated. - 5 - Since one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the transaction contemplated under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement, when aggregated with the Previous Transaction, exceed 1% but are less than 5%, the transaction contemplated under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. To the best knowledge of the Directors, none of the Directors has a material interest in the transaction contemplated under the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement. Accordingly, no Director is required to abstain from voting on the relevant board resolution to approve the Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings: ''AFR'' 三農, agriculture, rural areas and farmers or, as the case may be, individuals or organizations engaged in agricultural businesses and/or rural development activities, and/or residing in rural areas ''Board'' the board of Directors of the Company ''Borrower(s)'' Customers of Xing Yao Micro-finance ''Company'' 佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*), a company incorporated in the PRC and the H Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange ''Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement'' ''Director(s)'' ''Group'' ''H Share(s)'' the agreement entered into between Xing Yao Micro-finance and Xing Yao Construction on 18 October 2019 in relation to the transfer of the creditor's rights against the Borrowers for their respective outstanding loans the director(s) of the Company the Company and its subsidiaries ordinary share(s) in the registered capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong - 6 - ''Listing Rules'' ''PRC'' ''Previous Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement'' ''Previous Transaction'' ''RMB'' ''Shareholder(s)'' ''Share(s)'' ''SME(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Xing Yao Micro-finance'' ''Xing Yao Construction'' ''%'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this announcement, excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan the creditor's rights transfer agreement entered into between Xing Yao Micro-finance and Xing Yao Construction on 27 December 2018, pursuant to which Xing Yao Micro-finance agreed to sell and transfer, Xing Yao Construction agreed to accept the creditor's rights at a consideration of RMB4,326,250 (equivalent to approximately HK$4,975,187.5). For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 27 December 2018 the transaction under the Previous Creditor's Rights Transfer Agreement Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC holder(s) of the Share(s) share(s) of the Company of RMB1 each small and medium-sizedenterprise(s), as defined in the Notice on the Provisions for Classification Standards of Small and Medium-sizedEnterprises (關於印發中小企業劃型標準規定的通知) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 杭州市高新區(濱江)興耀普匯小額貸款有限公司 (Hangzhou High-tech Zone (Binjiang) Xing Yao Pu Hui Micro-finance Co., Ltd*), a company incorporated in the PRC and a 60%-owned subsidiary of the Company 杭州興耀建設集團有限公司 (Hangzhou Xing Yao Construction Group Co., Ltd*), a company incorporated in the PRC and a substantial shareholder of Xing Yao Micro-finance having an equity interest of 20% in Xing Yao Micro-finance percent - 7 - Amounts denominated in RMB in this announcement have been converted into HK$ at the rate of RMB1.00 = HK$1.11 for illustration purpose. No representation is made that any amount in HK$ or RMB is or could have been or could be converted at such rate or at any other rate or at all. By Order of the Board 佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*) Yu Yin Chairman Hong Kong, 18 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Yin, Mr. Zheng Xuegen, Mr. Yang Sheng and Ms. Hu Fangfang, the non-executive Director is Mr. Pan Zhongmin, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Yuk Ming, Hugo, Mr. Jin Xuejun and Ms. Huang Lianxi. For identification purposes only - 8 - Attachments Original document

