Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zuora Inc    ZUO

ZUORA INC

(ZUO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, A Leading Law Firm, Reminds Zuora, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline Today in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – ZUO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) from April 12, 2018 through May 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 13, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zuora investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Zuora class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1603.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zuora would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) Zuora lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) Zuora would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Zuora’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1603.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUORA INC
10:37aFINAL DEADLINE : Rosen, A Leading Law Firm, Reminds Zuora, Inc. Investors of Imp..
BU
08:31aTUESDAY DEADLINE NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Clai..
BU
08/12DEADLINE ALERT - ZUORA, INC. (ZUO) - : August 13, 2019
PR
08/09INVESTOR REMINDER OF DEADLINE APPROA : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announ..
BU
08/07ZUO Hagens Berman Reminds Zuora (ZUO) Investors of August 13, 2019 Lead Plain..
BU
08/02ZUORA : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference
BU
08/01ZUO Hagens Berman Reminds Zuora (ZUO) Investors of August 13, 2019 Lead Plain..
BU
07/26ZUORA : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Case Filed on Behalf ..
BU
07/24ZUORA : Omoove Uses Zuora to Manage the Complex Usage-Based Pricing of Vehicle S..
BU
07/17ZUORA : Central Platform Powers StackPath's New Edge Computing-as-a-Service
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 M
EBIT 2020 -47,6 M
Net income 2020 -79,0 M
Finance 2020 133 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -23,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2021 4,38x
Capitalization 1 537 M
Chart ZUORA INC
Duration : Period :
Zuora Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,29  $
Last Close Price 13,84  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Diouane President
Tyler Sloat Chief Financial Officer
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Peter H. Fenton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA INC-23.70%1 537
ORACLE CORPORATION19.38%177 566
SAP AG22.33%142 611
INTUIT38.51%70 683
SERVICENOW INC45.22%48 472
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.76%20 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group