Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zuora Inc. Investors (ZUO)

06/06/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Zuora, Inc. (“Zuora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZUO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 30, 2019, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million. The Company reported problems integrating its flagship RevPro product, which it had acquired in May 2017, as well as sales execution problems.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.91, or nearly 30%, to close at $13.99 on May 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zuora securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
