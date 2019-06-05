Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zuora Inc    ZUO

ZUORA INC

(ZUO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR ZUO: Hagens Berman Alerts ZUORA, INC. (ZUO) Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)
Potential Class Period: April 9, 2018 - May 30, 2019
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/zuo
Phone: 510-725-3000
Email: ZUO@hbsslaw.com

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zuora securities, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On May 30, 2019, Zuora and senior management disclosed product integration problems associated with Zuora's flagship product RevPro and sales-execution issues causing the Company to slash fiscal year 2019 guidance.

This news drove the price of Zuora shares sharply lower on May 31, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether management knew of the sales execution problems and product integration issues at the time of issuing their earlier guidance, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Zuora should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ZUO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and 80 attorneys representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-for-zuo-hagens-berman-alerts-zuora-inc-zuo-investors-to-the-firms-investigation-of-possible-disclosure-violations-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-to-contact-the-firm-300862971.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUORA INC
08:07pINVESTIGATION ALERT FOR ZUO : Hagens Berman Alerts ZUORA, INC. (ZUO) Investors t..
PR
06/04ZUORA : Announces its Summer ‘19 Release
BU
06/04ZUORA : Unveils the Zuora Central Developer Platform at Annual Subscribed San Fr..
BU
05/31Stocks to Watch: Uber, Gap, Costco Wholesale, Zuora, and Okta
DJ
05/30ZUORA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/30ZUORA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/30ZUORA : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
05/30ZUORA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/03ZUORA : Announces Date for its First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Cal..
BU
04/29ZUORA : New International Survey Reports on The End of Ownership and The Rise of..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About