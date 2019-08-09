Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zuora Inc    ZUO

ZUORA INC

(ZUO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTOR REMINDER OF DEADLINE APPROACHING: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Zuora, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 08:19pm EDT

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) (“Zuora”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Zuora securities between April 12, 2018 and May 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

REMINDER: Investors who purchased Zuora securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 13, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please visit www.ktmc.com/zuora-inc-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, Zuora is a cloud-based subscription management platform. Its business consists of three components: Zuora Central Platform, a subscription management hub; order-to-revenue products; and an application marketplace. Its flagship products are Zuora RevPro (“RevPro”), a revenue recognition automation solution that enables customers to group transactions into revenue contracts and performance obligations, and Zuora Billing (“Billing”), which is designed for subscription billing.

The Class Period commences on April 12, 2018, when Zuora filed its Initial Public Offering Prospectus.

According to the complaint, on May 30, 2019, in connection with its first quarter 2020 financial results, Zuora lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million. Zuora reported that the product integration for Billing and RevPro “is taking longer than expected” and that “the technical work to complete the integration is taking time as these are complex mission-critical systems.” As a result of the product integration delay, Zuora slowed down RevPro implementations. Zuora also reported certain sales execution problems that slowed down its ability to cross-sell its products, which “resulted in lower professional services and subscription revenue in the quarter.” Following this news, Zuora’s share price fell $5.91 per share, nearly 30%, to close at $13.99 per share on May 31, 2019.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Zuora would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) as a result, Zuora lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) Zuora would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Zuora’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (844) 887-9500 (toll free) or at info@ktmc.com.

Zuora investors may, no later than August 13, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUORA INC
08:19pINVESTOR REMINDER OF DEADLINE APPROA : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announ..
BU
08/07ZUO Hagens Berman Reminds Zuora (ZUO) Investors of August 13, 2019 Lead Plain..
BU
08/02ZUORA : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference
BU
08/01ZUO Hagens Berman Reminds Zuora (ZUO) Investors of August 13, 2019 Lead Plain..
BU
07/26ZUORA : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Case Filed on Behalf ..
BU
07/24ZUORA : Omoove Uses Zuora to Manage the Complex Usage-Based Pricing of Vehicle S..
BU
07/17ZUORA : Central Platform Powers StackPath's New Edge Computing-as-a-Service
BU
07/05KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
07/05ZUORA : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM Reminds Zuora, Inc. Investors of Important ..
PR
07/03KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 M
EBIT 2020 -47,6 M
Net income 2020 -79,0 M
Finance 2020 133 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -23,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,20x
EV / Sales2021 4,45x
Capitalization 1 561 M
Chart ZUORA INC
Duration : Period :
Zuora Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,29  $
Last Close Price 14,05  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Diouane President
Tyler Sloat Chief Financial Officer
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Peter H. Fenton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA INC-20.40%1 604
ORACLE CORPORATION18.14%182 303
SAP AG25.00%145 690
INTUIT40.56%71 733
SERVICENOW INC50.02%50 073
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.14%20 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group