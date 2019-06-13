Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zuora Inc    ZUO

ZUORA INC

(ZUO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Zuora, Inc. Investors (ZUO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Zuora, Inc. (“Zuora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZUO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 30, 2019, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million. The Company reported problems integrating its flagship RevPro product, which it had acquired in May 2017, as well as sales execution problems.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.91, or nearly 30%, to close at $13.99 on May 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zuora securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUORA INC
06:36pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Zuora, In..
BU
06/11ZUORA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
06/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zuora Inc. In..
BU
06/06Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zuora, In..
BU
06/05INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR ZUO : Hagens Berman Alerts ZUORA, INC. (ZUO) Investors t..
PR
06/04ZUORA : Announces its Summer ‘19 Release
BU
06/04ZUORA : Unveils the Zuora Central Developer Platform at Annual Subscribed San Fr..
BU
05/31Stocks to Watch: Uber, Gap, Costco Wholesale, Zuora, and Okta
DJ
05/30ZUORA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/30ZUORA : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 274 M
EBIT 2020 -47,7 M
Net income 2020 -79,0 M
Finance 2020 95,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
Capitalization 1 613 M
Chart ZUORA INC
Duration : Period :
Zuora Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,6 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Diouane President
Tyler Sloat Chief Financial Officer
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Peter H. Fenton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA INC-17.48%1 469
ORACLE CORPORATION19.47%171 703
SAP30.36%153 748
INTUIT30.75%61 718
SERVICENOW INC50.45%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.37.00%18 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About