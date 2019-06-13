Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Zuora, Inc. Investors (ZUO)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Zuora, Inc. (“Zuora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZUO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 30, 2019, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million. The Company reported problems integrating its flagship RevPro product, which it had acquired in May 2017, as well as sales execution problems.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.91, or nearly 30%, to close at $13.99 on May 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zuora securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

