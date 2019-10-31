Subscription Economy News: Week of 10/28/2019

BySinead Haley •October 31, 2019

Lyft simplifies its subscription service with the $20-a-month 'Lyft Pink'

Excerpts from an article by Andrew J. Hawkins on The Verge

Lyft is rolling out a new membership plan for riders who want discounts on car trips, bike and scooter rides, and other exclusive perks. Dubbed 'Lyft Pink,' the membership plan costs $19.99 a month and comes with a 15 percent discount on all car rides.

It's a more simplified version of Lyft's year-old 'All-Access Plan,' in which customers paid $299 a month for up to 30 rides. With Lyft Pink, all car trips taken over the course of a month are discounted at 15 percent. In addition, members will get three complimentary bike and scooter trips per month. (Lyft's All-Access Plan didn't apply to non-car modes.) Members also get priority pickups at the airport, surprise discounts and upgrades, and the occasional waived fee for cancellations or lost-and-found returns.

Lyft says its membership service is a 'no brainer' for customers who take two to three trips a week. But not everyone can sign up yet: there will be a waitlist that opens on October 29th. After that point, membership will begin rolling out until it's fully available nationwide later this year.

Spotify Hits High End of Q3 Subscriber Forecast

Excerpts from an article by Todd Spangler on Variety.

Spotify kept packing on millions of listeners and subscribers for the third quarter of 2019, with the company claiming it's growing twice as fast as chief rival Apple.

For Q3, Spotify's total monthly active users grew 30%, to 248 million, and paid subscribers were up 31%, to 113 million at the end of the period. Net subscriber growth 'exceeded our expectations and was led by strong performance in both Family Plan and Student Plan' tiers, the company said in its earnings letter.

Spotify reported total revenue of $1.92 billion (€1.73 billion), in line with Wall Street expectations, which was up 28% year over year.

The company also announced that CFO Barry McCarthy will retire from Spotify on Jan. 15, 2020, to be replaced by Paul Vogel, who is currently Spotify's VP of financial planning and analysis, treasury and investor relations. McCarthy is to be reappointed to the Spotify board, a role he held prior to joining the company as CFO.

DAZN makes a play for younger subscribers with Snapchat and…Logan Paul

Excerpts from an article by Tim Peterson on DigiDay.

DAZN wants to make boxing mainstream again, so it's turning to Snapchat and YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.

On Oct. 28, DAZN will debut the first of two Snapchat shows that it will use to promote a fight between professional boxers Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2 and a follow-up match on Nov. 9 between YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.

According to Snapchat's self-serve ad-buying tool, the app's monthly audience of fight and wrestling fans in the U.S. ranges between 10.3 million and 10.7 million people.

While the number of subscribers DAZN stands to attract from its Snapchat shows may be capped by the service's decision to stop providing a free-trial period, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Requiring people to pay instead of allowing them to try out a service for free forces people to make an informed decision and can help to mitigate immediate churn, according to Patrick Crakes, a former Fox Sports exec and principal of Crakes Media Consulting.

DTC Brands and Publishers Are Alike in Their Love of Lifetime Value

Excerpts from an article by Hayley Virgil on MediaVillage.com

On Wednesday, October 30th, professionals from across the media and marketing landscape gathered to explore the subscription economy ruling today's market - from magazines to meal kits. Executives from two DTC brands and two publishers shared their insights in an aptly named panel, 'What DTC Brands and Publishers Can Learn From Each Other in Today's Subscription Economy.'

During the event, hosted by Direct Marketing Club of New York and the Media & Content Marketing Association, panelists explored how this profitable model will shake up the future of marketing and advertising - not just in the magazine and CPG industries, but also among any businesses looking to harness the data-driven benefits of the direct-to-consumer and subscription models.

Whether building a community or buying a toothbrush, it's clear that the subscription business model - no matter the industry - is creating unique opportunities brands and marketers to engage with customers in new and profitable ways.

Amazon Sees Growth In Online And Subscription Products

Excerpts from an article by Ellen Duffer on Forbes.

Amazon has released its third quarter earnings report, and its online and subscription sales are up substantially. According to the company, net online store sales were up 21% in Q3 of 2019 over the same period in 2018, and net subscription service sales were up 34%.

Books are present in both of these categories-in the former, as both e-books and physical books purchased via Amazon.com, and in the latter, as Prime Reading (an element of Prime subscriptions) and Kindle Unlimited.

