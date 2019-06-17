The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Zuora, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Zuora, Inc.
(“Zuora” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZUO)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 12, 2018 and
May 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact
the firm before August 13, 2019.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm,
1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at
424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach
us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Zuora focused on implementing its RevPro
product for new customers ahead of the compliance deadline for
accounting standard ASC 606. The Company failed to maintain adequate
resources to facilitate the integration of RevPro with its core
business. The year-long focus on RevPro after its acquisition and the
delay in integration materially impacted the Company’s results. Because
of the limited market for RevPro after the ASC 606 deadline, demand for
the solution could be reasonably expected to decline. Based on these
facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially
misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the
truth about Zuora, investors suffered damages.
