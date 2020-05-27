Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zuora, Inc.    ZUO

ZUORA, INC.

(ZUO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zuora : Appoints SAP Cloud Executive as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced Todd McElhatton will join as the company’s chief financial officer, effective June 22, 2020. Currently serving as senior vice president and chief financial officer of SAP Cloud Business Group, McElhatton will bring more than 25 years of corporate finance leadership to his role at Zuora. McElhatton will oversee the company’s accounting and finance teams and will report to Zuora’s co-founder and CEO Tien Tzuo.

“Todd brings an incredible depth of knowledge and experience to Zuora having scaled multi-billion dollar cloud businesses across a number of the best known software companies in the world. Todd’s track record of accelerating enterprise growth makes him a tremendous addition to the Zuora executive management team,” said Tzuo.

For the past 20 years, McElhatton has led the financial operations for enterprise software companies making the shift to the cloud. He most recently served as SVP and CFO of SAP Cloud Business Group where he executed the financial vision of SAP’s cloud business strategy across multiple lines of business globally: SAP Concur, Fieldglass, Ariba, SuccessFactors, C/4HANA, and Qualtrics. Prior to his role as a member of SAP’s Global Finance Leadership Team, he was the CFO for SAP North America, overseeing financial activities for the United States and Canada.

Before joining SAP, McElhatton held multiple senior finance leadership roles, including as CFO of VMware’s Hybrid Cloud Business, CFO of Oracle’s Cloud Services and CFO for Hewlett Packard Managed Services Business.

“Over the next decade, every company must transform into a subscription business. Leading finance organizations at SAP, Oracle and VMware, I’ve seen how a cloud-first strategy backed by the power of recurring revenue can power growth at scale,” said McElhatton. “I am thrilled to join Zuora as CFO, as I wholeheartedly believe in Zuora’s mission to transform every company into a subscription business. It’s the future of the enterprise.”

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2020 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

SOURCE: Zuora Financial


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZUORA, INC.
04:36pZUORA : Appoints SAP Cloud Executive as Chief Financial Officer
BU
04:17pZUORA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
08:08aZUORA : Offers Free Platform Workflows to Enable Customer Growth During Unpredic..
BU
05/20ZUORA : Helps The Largest Swiss Automotive Company Launch its Mobility Service i..
BU
05/15ZUORA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
05/06ZUORA : Announces Date for Its First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Cal..
BU
05/05ZUORA INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fin..
AQ
04/29HAGENS BERMAN : Court Denies Motion to Dismiss Securities Fraud Class-Action Law..
BU
04/28ZUORA : MaaS comes to the masses
PU
04/28ZUORA : Celebrates Earth Day All Month Long
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 298 M
EBIT 2021 -31,5 M
Net income 2021 -90,0 M
Finance 2021 133 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
P/E ratio 2022 -38,3x
EV / Sales2021 4,16x
EV / Sales2022 3,75x
Capitalization 1 373 M
Chart ZUORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zuora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,92 $
Last Close Price 11,87 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target -8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Battaglini VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brent Cromley Senior Vice President-Technology
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Peter H. Fenton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA, INC.-17.17%1 373
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.68%166 446
SAP SE-7.76%145 180
INTUIT INC.7.74%73 560
SERVICENOW INC.34.84%72 595
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.94%24 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group