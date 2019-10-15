Zuora : EMEA Subscribed 2019 SEE Awards

October 15, 2019

The Zuora Subscription Economy® Excellence (SEE) Awards recognize our customer companies that are truly visionaries in the Subscription Economy. At Subscribed London 2019, Chris Battles, Chief Product Officer, announced the European companies fully embracing the global shift toward subscription-based revenue models and demonstrating exceptional growth, innovation and success in the following categories: Supergrower, Innovator and Transformer.

According to the fall 2019 Subscription Economy Index™, over the past 7.5 years, the Subscription Economy has grown more than 350 percent, with European subscription businesses achieving the highest annual revenue growth rate (28.4 percent) when compared to North America and Asia Pacific subscription businesses.

And the winners of this year's EMEA SEE Awards are…

Supergrower: Synsam

Award accepted by Andreas Haraldsson, Head of Subscriptions, and team

In recognition of the winning company's extraordinary recent subscription revenue expansion.

Synsam Group, the leading optical retailer in the Nordics, launched their eye health & eye wear subscription business, Synsam Lifestyle™, in 2016 on Zuora's platform. In the first half of 2019 Synsam's Lifestyle subscription sales increased to SEK 659 million from SEK 321 million during the same period 2018, according to the company's recent H1 2019 results, a growth rate of 105 percent.

Award accepted by Razvan Costache, Director, Consumer Solutions, and team

In recognition of the winning company's incredible success with a groundbreaking approach in the Subscription Economy.

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, historically outsourced its Order to Cash (OTC) process, hindering its ability to control the end user experience. To re-establish and strengthen its relationship with customers and extend overarching customer lifetime value, the company decided to insource its OTC process leveraging Zuora.

Innovator: Visma

Award accepted by Roy Torheim, Director Business Operations, and team

In recognition of the winning company's inspiring leadership in evolving the Subscription Economy.

Visma, a Norweigan supplier of business software to private and public sectors, is transforming its OTC processes to drive business growth and maturity. To achieve this, Visma created a Business Operations Group, including a Zuora Center of Excellence, which accelerates new technology acquisitions and deployments based on its reliable technology architecture. The talent and leadership at Visma have helped ensure their efforts are a success.

