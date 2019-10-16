Zuora : Enables Diamond Publishing to Launch Its First Digital Media Subscription

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, announced today that Diamond, Inc, a leading publisher in Japan, used the Zuora® Central platform to launch its new subscription-based digital media service, “Diamond Premium”. The premium service is an extension of its online publication, Diamond Online, and is part of an effort to meet shifting consumer demands.

The way individuals consume media is evolving. According to Deloitte’s “Digital Media: The Subscription Prescription” report, by the end of 2020, 50 percent of adults in developed countries will have, on average, four online-only media subscriptions. As a result, publishers are faced with a critical need to reimagine their existing print and online business models to offer convenient and personalized digital experiences.

Diamond, Inc. recognized the importance of a customer-first approach in order to scale in the Subscription Economy®, an era marked by a broad consumer shift towards on-demand services. As a result, the company is pivoting its business to provide meaningful, exclusive corporate and industrial content for readers through its online subscription.

“Upon starting a subscription-based service, we engaged in an exhaustive discussion on rebuilding our brand and returning to our roots 106 years after our founding,” said Yuji Aso, Chief Content Officer for Business Media at Diamond, Inc. “By introducing a subscription-based service and becoming directly connected with our clients, we are now able to focus on publishing essential articles in the corporate and industrial fields, which is what our clients truly want. We will continue to make improvements based on feedback from our clients and provide substantial content to our clients.”

Diamond, Inc. selected the Zuora Central platform because of the company’s deep experience supporting thousands of subscription businesses around the world and the platform’s extensive Japanese language support.

Zuora Central enables Diamond, Inc. to effectively distinguish itself from competitors, providing the company with a platform to rapidly launch its flexible and scalable subscription service that “directly connects with clients” in June 2019. With Zuora, Diamond, Inc. can reduce the overall time and cost required to iterate and respond to dynamic customer demands with things like new pricing and packaging of their offerings. The company’s reformed organizational structure, and enhanced website, strategic pricing, and improved database connections through Zuora, allow it to continue improving the lifetime value of customers through purposeful, tailored content.

About Zuora, Inc.

About Diamond, Inc.

Diamond, Inc. was founded by Kenkichi Ishiyama with the publication of the first issue of Economic Magazine Diamond in May 1913. The statement commemorating the first issue of the magazine reveals his steadfast determination to “contribute to socioeconomic development,” “speak the truth through numbers,” and “adopt a global perspective.” Diamond, Inc. has been adapting to the changes in the needs of the time by expanding the topics that it covers to include self-help, education, and practical guidance and currently publishes books in a wide variety of genres as well as magazines such as Diamond Weekly, Diamond Harvard Business Review, and Diamond ZAi (Wealth). It has also developed online media such as “Diamond Online” and “ZAi Online” and offers seminars and educational services.

Diamond Premium

Read any of the extensive collection of original articles written by a team of reporters and editors with roots in the industrial circles as well as popular books published by Diamond, Inc. and more than 300 back issues of Diamond Weekly published in the past 7 years. https://promo.diamond.jp/select_bks/

