Zuora : Helps Power Sports Streaming Service Kayo Sports

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) today announced it was chosen as the cloud-based subscription management platform for Kayo Sports, Australia’s new multi-sport streaming service.

PwC forecasts total global entertainment and media revenue will reach US$2.4 trillion by 2022. And of all digital segments, e-sports will grow the fastest, to US$1.6 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 20.6%.

Kayo Sports was officially launched in Australia in November 2018 by Foxtel Group. The new service offers subscribers a choice of more than 50 sports for just $25 per month, including Australian sports such as cricket, Aussie Rules, rugby league, A-League soccer and Supercars as well as favourite international competitions such as the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, MLB, European football and more.

“Demand for Kayo is driven around live events and we needed confidence we could deliver at the start of our summer of sport. Zuora gave us that assurance, based on the speed at which we were able to complete proof of concept, and a system ready for launch. With Kayo’s mix of live and on-demand video, the time to deliver, ability to scale and reliability were critical factors in our decision to choose the Zuora® Billing platform. Zuora was a key factor in Kayo’s ability to deliver the service this company was seeking,” said Kayo Sports’ Chief Data and Audience, Commerce Operations Officer, Adam King.

The Zuora platform can help media companies like Kayo Sports avoid the common complexities of delivering live video at scale. Some streaming service providers are often challenged by their billing systems, which can delay time to market, increase involuntary churn and provide little visibility into subscriber behavior. The Zuora platform enables faster reaction to changing market needs, quicker experimentation with subscription offerings and bundling, and maximum monetization potential of new subscribers.

King describes those using Kayo Sports as the “Streaming and Convenience Generation,” which demands nothing less than the ease of use that Zuora has allowed Kayo to deliver. “The subscription-based model means we have to deliver on our promise to provide a great sports streaming service to keep them coming back,” said King.

Kayo Sports’ use of the Zuora platform helped the company achieve the following business goals:

● Faster time to market - The flexibility of Zuora’s platform enabled Kayo to create required pricing plans. Sporting seasons dictate the company’s timeframes, so Kayo chose Zuora, who could keep pace with significant event milestones.

● Scalable content platform - Kayo was looking for a platform that was truly customer-oriented, even as the company’s customer base grew over time. Zuora’s platform enabled Kayo to personalize subscriber experiences, enable payment options for local preferences, and scale with the event-based subscriber spikes.

● Automated financial processes - Kayo’s order-to-revenue process is centralized on the Zuora platform, which allows the live streaming service to manage financial processes in one place, as opposed to legacy systems some media companies have used for decades.

Read more about Kayo Sports in the company case study here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora® platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-cash process, including billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Komatsu, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, London, Paris, Beijing, Sydney, Chennai and Tokyo. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2019 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

SOURCE: Zuora Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005778/en/