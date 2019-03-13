Zuora : Helps Power Sports Streaming Service Kayo Sports

Zuora,
Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) today announced it was chosen as the cloud-based
subscription management platform for Kayo
Sports, Australia’s new multi-sport streaming service.
PwC forecasts
total global entertainment and media revenue will reach US$2.4 trillion
by 2022. And of all digital segments, e-sports will grow the fastest, to
US$1.6 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 20.6%.
Kayo Sports was officially launched in Australia in November 2018 by
Foxtel Group. The new service offers subscribers a choice of more than
50 sports for just $25 per month, including Australian sports such as
cricket, Aussie Rules, rugby league, A-League soccer and Supercars as
well as favourite international competitions such as the NBA, NFL,
Formula 1, MLB, European football and more.
“Demand for Kayo is driven around live events and we needed confidence
we could deliver at the start of our summer of sport. Zuora gave us that
assurance, based on the speed at which we were able to complete proof of
concept, and a system ready for launch. With Kayo’s mix of live and
on-demand video, the time to deliver, ability to scale and reliability
were critical factors in our decision to choose the Zuora® Billing
platform. Zuora was a key factor in Kayo’s ability to deliver the
service this company was seeking,” said Kayo Sports’ Chief Data and
Audience, Commerce Operations Officer, Adam King.
The Zuora platform can help media companies like Kayo Sports avoid the
common complexities of delivering live video at scale. Some streaming
service providers are often challenged by their billing systems, which
can delay time to market, increase involuntary churn and provide little
visibility into subscriber behavior. The Zuora platform enables faster
reaction to changing market needs, quicker experimentation with
subscription offerings and bundling, and maximum monetization potential
of new subscribers.
King describes those using Kayo Sports as the “Streaming and Convenience
Generation,” which demands nothing less than the ease of use that Zuora
has allowed Kayo to deliver. “The subscription-based model means we have
to deliver on our promise to provide a great sports streaming service to
keep them coming back,” said King.
Kayo Sports’ use of the Zuora platform helped the company achieve the
following business goals:
● Faster time to market - The flexibility of Zuora’s platform
enabled Kayo to create required pricing plans. Sporting seasons dictate
the company’s timeframes, so Kayo chose Zuora, who could keep pace with
significant event milestones.
● Scalable content platform - Kayo was looking for a
platform that was truly customer-oriented, even as the company’s
customer base grew over time. Zuora’s platform enabled Kayo to
personalize subscriber experiences, enable payment options for local
preferences, and scale with the event-based subscriber spikes.
● Automated financial processes - Kayo’s order-to-revenue process
is centralized on the Zuora platform, which allows the live streaming
service to manage financial processes in one place, as opposed to legacy
systems some media companies have used for decades.
Read more about Kayo Sports in the company case study here.
