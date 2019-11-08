Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zuora, Inc.    ZUO

ZUORA, INC.

(ZUO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zuora : How Much Is An Active User Worth? Lessons from the Sale of Fitbit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 07:10pm EST

ByTien Tzuo November 8, 2019

Google just bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion, and the press seems to hate the deal. Judging from what I've read, here are the main reasons:

  • Culture. Google is historically not very good at successfully integrating new acquisitions.
  • Competition. Fitbit was already struggling against Apple and Samsung in the health wearables market, which is reflected in the relatively low purchase price (around 1.5x current revenues).
  • Privacy. Google is still very much an advertising company, which makes lots of current Fitbit users nervous (Google has promised not to sell its data to advertisers).
  • Churn. Fitbit has sold over 100 million devices, but only has around 28 million active users.

The list goes on, but I think all the objections are beside the point. They don't address the real value in the deal. Google isn't really buying a new technology platform (it already has plenty of those), it's buying 28 million active users who obviously care a lot about their health. And it's getting a really good price for them!

How much is an active user worth these days? Google just paid $2.1 billion dollars for 28 million Fitbit users, so in the context of that deal, a fitness user is worth around $75 dollars to Google. Last year, Netflix was buying new viewers is for around $100 a pop. Shortly after its IPO, Blue Apron was paying over $400 for a new user (!). Active users are getting more expensive, but for a very good reason.

I have a friend who is a Fitbit user, and she checks her app ten times a day. That kind of usage is incredibly valuable in a healthcare technology market with so many opportunities, including partnerships with insurers, hospital chains, and corporate wellness programs (not to mention clinical drug trials and behavioral research).

Want to know another wearables company that has a high engagement? Garmin. That's right - the GPS company. Over the past several years, they've built a thriving wearables business by making dozens of different smartwatches for dozens of different niche users: swimmers, runners, hikers. Garmin has rolled out 80 to 100 new products every year for the past six years (!), and its stock is on 12-year high. Customization drives usership, which creates value.

And of course, there's one thing that would have made Fitbit's 28 million users way more valuable: subscriptions. (They launched a program in August, but I doubt it made much progress before the acquisition.) Someone who checks their wearable ten times a day is probably someone who is willing to pay 5 bucks a month for additional features.

The whole idea that people won't pay for stuff (particularly digital services) is bogus. Fitbit did their own study showing that roughly 14 million U.S. adults currently subscribe to a digital health and wellness service, and pay an average of $174 annually for a variety of different apps. If you make a differentiated service that offers people something they can't find anywhere else, then those people will be willing to pay for it.

Value isn't measured in individual device sales anymore. Value is measured in usership.

And by that dimension, Google got a steal.

For more insights from Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo, sign up to receive the Subscribed Weekly here. The opinions expressed in the Subscribed Weekly are his own, not those of the company. The companies mentioned in this newsletter are not necessarily Zuora customers.

And check out his book SUBSCRIBED: Why the Subscription Model Will be Your Company's Future - and What to Do About It.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 00:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUORA, INC.
07:10pSUBSCRIPTION ECONOMY NEWS : 11/4/2019
PU
07:10pZUORA : More Japanese companies using subscription services to woo customers
PU
07:10pZUORA : How Much Is An Active User Worth? Lessons from the Sale of Fitbit
PU
11/07ZUORA : The Growing Influence Of Subscription Business Models
PU
11/07ZUORA : Recognizes Asia Pacific Visionaries at the Forefront of the Subscription..
PU
11/06ZUORA : Boo! Halloween 2019
PU
11/05ZUORA : Announces Date for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Cal..
BU
11/01DISNEY VERSUS APPLE : Who Has The Upper Hand In The Streaming Wars?
PU
11/01ZUORA : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
11/01NEWS ROUND UP : New Business Models Take Flight in Germany
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 277 M
EBIT 2020 -43,2 M
Net income 2020 -83,1 M
Finance 2020 141 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -21,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,35x
EV / Sales2021 4,60x
Capitalization 1 622 M
Chart ZUORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zuora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,29  $
Last Close Price 14,44  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tyler Sloat Chief Financial Officer
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Peter H. Fenton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA, INC.-20.40%1 622
ORACLE CORPORATION23.37%182 836
SAP AG40.43%161 338
INTUIT28.74%65 908
SERVICENOW, INC.35.55%45 509
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.57%20 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group