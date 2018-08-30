Zuora Inc : Zuora, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

Log in
08/30/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / Zuora, Inc. Class A (NYSE: ZUO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 30, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E6515A379E3F2.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 222 M
EBIT 2019 -53,2 M
Net income 2019 -73,5 M
Finance 2019 148 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Capitalization 3 243 M
Chart ZUORA INC
Duration : Period :
Zuora Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,2 $
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Diouane President
Tyler Sloat Chief Financial Officer
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Peter H. Fenton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA INC0.00%3 243
FISERV21.47%31 762
WIRECARD105.65%27 773
FIRST DATA CORP49.43%23 605
GLOBAL PAYMENTS24.71%19 674
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.52%19 145
