Zuora : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol (MM/DD/YYYY) Traube Robert J. 10/30/2019 ZUORA INC [ZUO] (Last) (First) (Middle) 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) C/O ZUORA, INC., 3050 S. DELAWARE _____ Director _____ 10% Owner ST., #301 ___X___ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) Chief Revenue Officer / (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date Original 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) SAN MATEO, CA 94403 Filed(MM/DD/YYYY) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Owned Form: Direct (D) (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable 3. Title and Amount of Securities 4. Conversion or 5. Ownership 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial (Instr. 4) and Expiration Date Underlying Derivative Security Exercise Price of Form of Ownership (MM/DD/YYYY) (Instr. 4) Derivative Derivative (Instr. 5) Security Security: Direct Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Shares (D) or Indirect (I) Exercisable Date (Instr. 5) Explanation of Responses: No securities are beneficially owned. Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% OwnerOfficer Other Traube Robert J. C/O ZUORA, INC. Chief Revenue Officer 3050 S. DELAWARE ST., #301 SAN MATEO, CA 94403 Signatures /s/ Jennifer Pileggi as attorney-in-fact for Robert J. Traube 11/1/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

Instruction 5(b)(v). Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.