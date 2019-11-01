|
Zuora : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
11/01/2019 | 04:18pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act
of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
|
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traube Robert J.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10/30/2019
|
|
|
ZUORA INC [ZUO]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
C/O ZUORA, INC., 3050 S. DELAWARE
|
|
_____ Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
ST., #301
|
|
|
|
|
|
___X___ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Revenue Officer /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
5. If Amendment, Date Original
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
|
|
SAN MATEO, CA 94403
|
|
|
|
|
Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially
|
3. Ownership
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
|
Form: Direct (D)
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
or Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate Security
|
|
|
|
2. Date Exercisable
|
|
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities
|
|
4. Conversion or
|
|
5. Ownership
|
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
and Expiration Date
|
|
|
Underlying Derivative Security
|
|
Exercise Price of
|
|
Form of
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
Derivative
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
|
Security: Direct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
|
Amount or Number of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D) or Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No securities are beneficially owned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
Relationships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
10% OwnerOfficer
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traube Robert J.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C/O ZUORA, INC.
|
|
|
|
Chief Revenue Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3050 S. DELAWARE ST., #301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAN MATEO, CA 94403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Jennifer Pileggi as attorney-in-fact for Robert J. Traube
|
11/1/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Zuora Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 20:17:10 UTC
|
|Latest news on ZUORA, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|277 M
|EBIT 2020
|-43,2 M
|Net income 2020
|-83,1 M
|Finance 2020
|141 M
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|-19,1x
|P/E ratio 2021
|-20,9x
|EV / Sales2020
|5,27x
|EV / Sales2021
|4,54x
|Capitalization
|1 600 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ZUORA, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
19,29 $
|Last Close Price
|
14,25 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
104%
|Spread / Average Target
|
35,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-8,77%