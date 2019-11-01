Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zuora, Inc.    ZUO

ZUORA, INC.

(ZUO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/01 04:00:07 pm
14.52 USD   +1.89%
04:18pZUORA : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:38pNEWS ROUND UP : New Business Models Take Flight in Germany
PU
10/31SUBSCRIPTION ECONOMY NEWS : Week of 10/28/2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zuora : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act

of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Traube Robert J.

10/30/2019

ZUORA INC [ZUO]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O ZUORA, INC., 3050 S. DELAWARE

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

ST., #301

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Chief Revenue Officer /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date Original

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

SAN MATEO, CA 94403

Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

Form of

Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Security

Security: Direct

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

(D) or Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Traube Robert J.

C/O ZUORA, INC.

Chief Revenue Officer

3050 S. DELAWARE ST., #301

SAN MATEO, CA 94403

Signatures

/s/ Jennifer Pileggi as attorney-in-fact for Robert J. Traube

11/1/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 20:17:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUORA, INC.
04:18pZUORA : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:38pNEWS ROUND UP : New Business Models Take Flight in Germany
PU
10/31SUBSCRIPTION ECONOMY NEWS : Week of 10/28/2019
PU
10/28ZUORA : Where are the new business models?
PU
10/28ZUORA : Software Engineer Turned International Traveler
PU
10/25ZUORA : How Brands Succeed or Fail
PU
10/25ZUORA : The Subscribed World Tour is Coming to a Wrap!
PU
10/24STANDING OUT FROM THE SUBSCRIPTION C : How Kayo Has Done Things Differently
PU
10/23SUBSCRIBED SYDNEY 2019 : It's all about the customer
PU
10/18SUBSCRIPTION ECONOMY NEWS : Week of 10/14/2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 277 M
EBIT 2020 -43,2 M
Net income 2020 -83,1 M
Finance 2020 141 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -20,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,27x
EV / Sales2021 4,54x
Capitalization 1 600 M
Chart ZUORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zuora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,29  $
Last Close Price 14,25  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tyler Sloat Chief Financial Officer
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Peter H. Fenton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA, INC.-21.44%1 600
ORACLE CORPORATION20.69%178 864
SAP AG36.66%158 071
INTUIT30.81%66 969
SERVICENOW, INC.38.87%46 623
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.48.86%20 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group