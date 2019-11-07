Zuora : Recognizes Asia Pacific Visionaries at the Forefront of the Subscription Economy

November 7, 2019

Next Digital, Kayo Sports and amaysim Receive Subscription Economy Excellence Awards at Subscribed Sydney

San Mateo, Calif and SYDNEY - November 7, 2019 - Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced the winners of its inaugural APAC Subscription Economy® Excellence Awards, recognizing Asia Pacific companies fully embracing the global shift toward subscription-based revenue models and demonstrating exceptional growth, innovation and success in their respective industries. Honored at Zuora's Subscribed® Sydney conference in October, Next Digital, Kayo Sports and amaysim were selected among Asia Pacific Zuora customers and identified as visionaries across three categories: Supergrower, Innovator and Transformer.

According to the fall 2019 Subscription Economy Index™, designed to measure the health and growth of subscription businesses across various industries and regions, subscription revenue growth for Asia Pacific businesses has grown 17.5 percent in the last 12 months ending in June 2019, outpacing revenue growth for the major stock market indices in the region.

'Organizations across the world, and particularly in the Asia Pacific region, are recognizing the significant impact subscription business models have on long-term growth and profitability,' said Tom Krackler, Chief Customer Officer at Zuora. 'We congratulate the winners of our first annual APAC SEE Awards for their rapid transformations and efforts to become truly customer-centric businesses.'

This year's award recipients:

Supergrower - Next Digital: Supergrowers demonstrate extraordinary subscription revenue expansion. Next Digital, a leading publisher in Hong Kong and Taiwan, launched subscriptions for its flagship titles, Hong Kong Apple Daily and Taiwan Apple Daily, in 2019 on the Zuora platform. Within 3 months, the company has rapidly increased its initial subscriber base and is continuing to scale its services.

Supergrowers demonstrate extraordinary subscription revenue expansion. Next Digital, a leading publisher in Hong Kong and Taiwan, launched subscriptions for its flagship titles, Hong Kong Apple Daily and Taiwan Apple Daily, in 2019 on the Zuora platform. Within 3 months, the company has rapidly increased its initial subscriber base and is continuing to scale its services. Innovator - Kayo Sports: Innovators display incredible success with groundbreaking approaches in the Subscription Economy. Kayo Sports, owned by Foxtel Group, successfully launched as a new, innovative live and on-demand sports streaming service using Zuora. Kayo has taken lead in the niche sports streaming market and is poised to take the business into new markets by iterating its business using rich customer data.

Innovators display incredible success with groundbreaking approaches in the Subscription Economy. Kayo Sports, owned by Foxtel Group, successfully launched as a new, innovative live and on-demand sports streaming service using Zuora. Kayo has taken lead in the niche sports streaming market and is poised to take the business into new markets by iterating its business using rich customer data. Transformer - amaysim: Transformers showcase inspiring leadership and determination in evolving the Subscription Economy. amaysim, a leading provider of mobile services in Australia, is leveraging Zuora to launch and manage flexible energy plans for consumers and disrupt the outdated utilities market in the region.

Recipient Quotes:

'The Zuora platform enables us to handle the demand from consumers and the growth we are experiencing. It's a great thing for our business,' said Connie Chan, CIO, Next Digital (Supergrower)

'Through knowing our customers, we deliver clear, simple and contextual digital experiences. We leverage class leading technology platforms to help us to deliver that vision through innovation,' said Adam King, Chief Audience, Commerce and Data Officer, Kayo Sports (Innovator)

'We are building a transformative solution for the energy sector in Australia. Zuora allows us to be agile in a rapidly evolving market landscape so that we can stay focused on the customer,' said Peter O'Connell, CEO and Cofounder, amaysim (Transformer)

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-cash process, including billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2019 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, and Powering the Subscription Economy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

SOURCE: Zuora Financial

Jayne Gonzalez

press@zuora.com

408-348-1087