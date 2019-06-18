Zuora : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Zuora, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors With Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – ZUO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) from April 12, 2018 through
May 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 13,
2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit
seeks to recover damages for Zuora investors under the federal
securities laws.
To join the Zuora class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1603.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com for
information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Zuora would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the
deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) Zuora lacked
adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) Zuora
would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed;
(4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business;
(5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement
new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC
606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to
decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive
statements about Zuora’s business, operations, and prospects were
materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1603.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at
866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm,
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen
Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006071/en/