ZUORA, INC.

(ZUO)
Zuora : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

08/04/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Todd McElhatton, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

The presentation will be webcast on Zuora’s investor relations website at https://investor.zuora.com. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2020 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

SOURCE: Zuora Financial


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 298 M - -
Net income 2021 -74,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 371 M 1 371 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 249
Free-Float 85,2%
Technical analysis trends ZUORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,93 $
Last Close Price 11,82 $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd McElhatton Chief Financial Officer
Brent Cromley Senior Vice President-Technology
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Peter H. Fenton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA, INC.-17.52%1 371
SAP SE14.31%192 373
ORACLE CORPORATION5.66%171 785
SERVICENOW INC.55.84%84 385
INTUIT INC.19.00%79 893
DOCUSIGN, INC.205.33%39 790
