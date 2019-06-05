Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zur Rose Group AG    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cooperation between Migros Group and Zur Rose: Zur Rose and Migros step up cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 01:05am EDT

EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Cooperation between Migros Group and Zur Rose: Zur Rose and Migros step up cooperation

05.06.2019 / 07:00

Frauenfeld and Winterthur, 5 June 2019

Press release
 

Cooperation between Migros Group and Zur Rose: Zur Rose and Migros step up cooperation


Zur Rose and Migros, through its healthcare provider Medbase Group, have decided to build on their successful cooperation. Both companies are keen to contribute to high-quality, integrated and cost-effective healthcare.

Zur Rose and Migros have decided to step up their existing cooperation. The greater collaboration mainly affects shop-in-shop pharmacies, the webshop and the development of innovative models in integrated provision. Following the successful pilot phase with the three current shop-in-shop pharmacies in Migros branches in Bern, Basel and Zurich, the companies have agreed to extend the roll-out of the concept under the Zur Rose brand through a joint venture. The intended new locations are primarily in areas where doctors do not dispense, concentrating on western Switzerland.

The partners are also combining their e-commerce resources. For this purpose they will establish a joint venture and from now on will run a shared webshop for non-prescription health and care products also under the Zur Rose brand.

Working with the health insurers, Zur Rose and Medbase further intend to develop innovative models in integrated care that enable insured members to be flexible about obtaining their medication at the pharmacy, in the doctor's practice or by mail order. The CEO of the Medbase Group, Marcel Napierala, expressed his delight: "Our aim is to act as pioneers in developing new, high-quality care models that benefit our customers." Walter Oberhänsli, CEO of the Zur Rose Group, added: "The extension of the strategic cooperation opens up great potential for improving the quality of patient care while simultaneously reducing the cost of healthcare." The detailed structuring and implementation of the cooperation agreed will take place over the coming months.


Pictures:

Follow the link below to find pictures in print quality of the shop-in-shop pharmacy, to be used for media coverage:
www.zurrosegroup.com/websites/zurrosegroup/German/201010/medienmitteilung.html?newsID=1634399


Contact:

Pascale Ineichen, Corporate Communications Zur Rose
Direct line +41 52 724 08 18 | Email: media@zurrose.com

Sonja Benninger, Marketing/Communications Medbase Group
Direct line +41 52 260 29 16 | Email: sonja.benninger@medbase.ch


Zur Rose Suisse AG

Zur Rose Suisse AG, a subsidiary of Zur Rose Group AG, is one of Switzerland's leading mail-order pharmacies and medical wholesalers. Its business model offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care, contributing to reducing healthcare costs. It is also constantly developing digital services in medicines management to increase therapy safety.
The Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest mail-order pharmacy. For further information please see zurrosegroup.com.


Medbase Group

The Medbase Group is Switzerland's leading provider of outpatient healthcare services, operating medical centres in over 50 locations. Patients receive holistic care covering everything from prevention to acute medicine and rehabilitation. Some 300 general practitioners and specialists and over 360 therapists work in coordination across disciplines within the Group. For companies, Medbase Corporate Health offers customised consultancy services and full projects in occupational healthcare management. For further information please see www.medbase.ch.


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Zur Rose Group AG
Walzmühlestrasse 60
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 819251

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

819251  05.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=819251&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
01:05aCOOPERATION BETWEEN MIGROS GROUP AND : Zur Rose and Migros step up cooperation
EQ
05/23ZUR ROSE : shareholders adopt all proposals
EQ
04/30ZUR ROSE : publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on..
EQ
04/17ZUR ROSE : grows 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2019
EQ
04/15ZUR ROSE : nominates three new board members
EQ
03/21ZUR ROSE : accelerates growth
EQ
03/12ZUR ROSE : accelerates internationalisation
EQ
03/04ZUR ROSE : Change on the Board of Directors of the Zur Rose Group
EQ
01/23ZUR ROSE : realised its expansion goals in 2018 and grew by over 20 percent
EQ
01/07ZUR ROSE GROUP : Acquisition of medpex successfully concluded
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 558 M
EBIT 2019 -19,2 M
Net income 2019 -24,8 M
Debt 2019 82,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 873 M
Chart ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Zur Rose Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 135  CHF
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Oberhänsli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefan Feuerstein Chairman
Marcel Ziwica Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schneider Vice Chairman
Volker Amelung Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG13.94%898
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-27.79%45 633
MCKESSON CORPORATION12.75%23 662
AMERISOURCEBERGEN8.02%16 892
CARDINAL HEALTH-3.77%12 793
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-12.61%11 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About