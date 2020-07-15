Zur Rose : Company Presentation 0 07/15/2020 | 04:26am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Time to change an 800 year old guilded system. Zur Rose Group Company profile Zur Rose Group Key investment highlights Zur Rose Group 1. Large total addressable market with low online penetration 2. Pole position: Size, brand, operations and know-how 3. Change happens now: Zur Rose Group perfectly positioned to exploit eRx opportunity4 Large total addressable market with low online penetration Zur Rose Group: «Game Changer» in the CHF 146 bn medication market 50% 54 bn(3) 40% 30%193 bn 20% 146 10% bn(1) 0% CHF (2) Market size and e-commerce share Medications Apparel Media products Sources: Euromonitor, Market sizes for 2016, includes CH, DE, ES, FR, IT, UK Notes: 1 medications include Rx and OTC & Zur Rose Group BPC, 2015, excl. VAT, 2015 CHF/EUR = 0.92346 2 Online penetration for Rx in Germany | 3 Media products include music, films and books 5 Large total addressable market Market mainly consists of chronic demand 20%OTC & BPC Illustrative / not true to scale 80% Rx Core European market: CHF 146 bn(1) Total DE & CH: CHF 59.5 bn(2) e-Commerce DE & CH: CHF 2.8 bn(2) B2C sales: CHF 1.1 bn(3) #1 player 80%chronic 20%acute Zur Rose Group Source: IQVIA 2019 (DE), Sempora 2019, IQVIA 2018 (CH), Helsana Arzneimittelreport, 2016, pharmaSuisse, 2016, Euromonitor, 2016, Zur Rose/DocMorris estimates | 1 2015, core European market consists of CH, DE, ES, FR, IT, UK, excl. VAT, 2015 CHF/EUR = 0.9235 | 2 2019 EUR/CH 1.1122 | 3 Sales 2019 of Segment Germany and B2C Switzerland EUR/CHF 1.1122 6 Overview of competitive positioning Zur Rose Group the undisputed #1 e-commerce pharmacy player in Europe Notes: 1 Sales 2019 | 2 Sales 2019 including medpex EUR/CHF 1.1122 | 3 Sales 2019 EUR/SEK 10.3732 Zur Rose Group EUR 701 m(1) 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 EUR 260 m(3) EUR 1'410 m(2) 7 #1 e-commerce pharmacy in Europe and a leading medication supplier to doctors and medical centres in Switzerland Zur Rose Group at a Glance FY 18 SalesFY 19 Sales 1'207 1'569 CHF Mio. CHF Mio.(1) Profit Base Growth Engine Switzerland Germany Rest of Europe In Mio. CHF 553 976 40 FY 2019 Sales FY 2019 Sales(1) FY 2019 Sales 13 +50.9% +53.5% FY 2018 EBITDA FY 2019 Sales growth(2)Q4 2019 Sales growth Notes: 1Including sales of medpex | 2in local currency Zur Rose Group 8 A leading Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Comprehensive business model and core profit base SD allowed(1) Mixed cantons NSD(2) KPI's 134'000 35% Active customers B2C(3) Market share B2C(4) 4'200 25% Active customers B2B(3) Market share B2B(5) Notes: 1 SD: Self dispensing by physicians allowed | 2 NSD: Non-self dispensing/Self dispensing by physicians not Zur Rose Group allowed | 3 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2019 | 4 Of the e-commerce pharmacy market 2018; source: IMS Health | 5 Of the physician supply market 2018; source: IMS Health 9 German market leader German e-commerce pharmacy leader in scale and quality with unique customer stickiness Zur Rose Group KPI's 6.3 million c. 40% Active customers(1) Market share(2) 163 million 80% Site visits(3) Repeat order rate(4) Notes: 1 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2019 including acquisitions | 2 Sources: Sempora, Insight Health, Zur Rose Group market share 2019 is an aggregate number of Segment DE, medpex, apotal | 3 combined site visits of DocMorris, medpex, apo-rot, eurapon, Vitalsana and Zur Rose DE | 4 Share of orders from existing customers in relation to total number of orders 10 Rest of Europe Marketplace model scaling rapidly KPI's 543'000 138'000 Active customers(1) # of products(2) 795 6'000 # of sellers(2) # of brands(2) Zur Rose Group Notes: 1 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2019 | 2 as of 31 December 2019 11 Market trends Digitalisation in healthcare New technology enables medicine to become mobile and convenient Zur Rose Group Growth driver 1: Digitalisation in healthcare Pharmaceuticals well suited for e-commerce -Small size and weight, high value -Predetermined product selection via prescription -Return rate: 0,8 %(1) Zur Rose Group Note: 1 DocMorris 2019 14 Cost pressure The need for an innovative cost reduction approach is increasing Zur Rose Group Growth driver 2: Cost pressure Zur Rose Group's digital services allow for superior quality vs. brick- and-mortar 14 out of 15 studies show a higher adherence of patients using an e-commerce pharmacy vs. brick-and-mortar (1)

e-commerce pharmacy vs. brick-and-mortar EUR bn 1.8 avoidable costs caused by medication errors (2)

McKinsey (3) : Digitizing healthcare could take EUR 34bn out of the German healthcare system Zur Rose Group Source: 1 PubMed research carried out by Inav Institute 2019 | 2 IMS Health 2014 | McKinsey 2018 16 Demographic change The share of the 60+ year old population will increase globally Zur Rose Group Source: Börsen-Zeitung, 05.05.2018, Autor Oliver Cassé, «Die demographische Herausforderung» https://www.boersen-zeitung.de/index.php?li=1&artid=2018086808&artsubm=&subm= Growth driver 3: Demographic change Older and chronically ill population growing fast 18% 21%24% 27% 62% 59%56% 55% 20% 20% 19% 19% 2015 2025 2035 2045 <20 years old 20-64 years old 65+ years old 92% 77% 77% 58% 57% 36% 33% 14% 18-34 35-54 55-64 65+ ≥1 chronic disease ≥2 chronic diseases Zur Rose Group Source: Demographic development Switzerland, Bundesamt für Statistik 2015; Share of chronically ill patients by age, USA 2005, Machlin et al. 2008; 18 European liberalisation European Court of Justice paving the way for competition Zur Rose Group Growth driver 4: European liberalisation ECJ taking out bricks in the wall, which seal pharmacy off competition Zur Rose Group 2003 OTC mail-order all over Europe ECJ allows EU-wide OTC medication delivery via mail-order 2009 Fragmented market ECJ continues to allow prohibition of foreign ownership for pharmacies 2016 Competition from abroad ECJ rules that foreign pharmacies in the EU are not bound to local fixed price systems 20 Growth driver 4: European liberalisation Regulatory tailwinds for digitalisation of German healthcare system 1. eRx intro- duction Ban of Rx mail-order Tele- medicine Law to introduce eRx in Germany enacted on 16 August 2019 Law to make eRx mandatory starting 2022 passed by German Bundestag Rx mail-order ban off the table, draft law on bonus ban in ongoing discussion with EU-commission on compatibility with european law Telemedicine enacted in Germany including reimbursement scheme for doctors and free service for patients Zur Rose Group 21 Growth driver 4: European liberalisation Legislator considering opening the French OTC market for e- commerce «French government wants to open OTC market to online platforms.» Draft law to accelerate and simplify public trade includes measures to ease OTC e-commerce for French pharmacies

e-commerce for French pharmacies ECJ case regarding OTC advertising pending

EURbn 6 French OTC market to be liberalized for mail-order

mail-order OTC market entry under review Zur Rose Group 22 Brand power Brands determine competition Zur Rose Group Growth driver 5: Brand power No. 1 in Germany(1) Source: 1 Aided brand awareness based on GFK 2019 Zur Rose Group 13% 18% 19% 39% 65% 24 Growth driver 5: Brand power No. 1 in Switzerland(1) Source: 1 Aided brand awareness based on GFK, 2018 Zur Rose Group 4% 10% 54% 25 Market trends The scene is set for change 1 2 3 4 5 Digitalisation Cost Pressure Demographic European Brand Power Change Liberalisation Zur Rose Group 26 Covid-19 impact Acceleration of e-commerce & digital healthcare «The covid-19 epidemic has brought millions of new patients online. They are likely to stay there.» Short term sales boost

Digitalisation receives significant public acceptance

Covid-19 catalyses shift towards e-commerce pharmacy and eRx Zur Rose Group 27 Strategy Update Zur Rose Group Strategy update Key initiatives eRx opportunity Integration & synergies 11. Ressource allocation shift OTC to eRx while maintaining #1 position 2. Launch eRx marketplace app 3. Scaling of pilot project 11. Strengthen leadership team 22. Warehouse ramp-up and further integration steps 33. Branding strategy E-Health Ecosystem 11. Technology platform 2. Integrating key partners Covid-19OTC market opportunity France 11. Evaluation of chances and risks 1. Market entry strategy 2. Acceleration e-commerce & digital healthcare Zur Rose Group 29 eRx opportunity Zur Rose Group eRx opportunity Low online penetration leaves ample room for growth e-commerce penetration rate(1) eRx Implemented 25% eRx eRx implemented implemented 19% eRx: 10% 11% Initiatives in progress 1.4% 0% Rx Rx OTC OTC & Rx / Rx / BPC OTC & BPC OTC & BPC Source: Sempora 2019, IMS 2018, Dr. Kaske 2019, Sveriges Apoteksförening 2020, Euromonitor (as of 03-Apr-2017), online penetration calculated by Zur Rose Group dividing the internet retailing market size across Europe by the total market size for each vertical DE 2019, CH 2018, SWE 2019, US 2015 31 Note: 1 Share of value of the respective market fulfilled via e-Commerce eRx opportunity Increasing online penetration through eRx expected, unlocking substantial upside potential Online penetration Rx in % 20% Rx online market 10% EUR 8.6bn Rx online market 5% EUR 4.3bn Rx online market 1.4%(1) EUR 2.1bn Rx online market EUR 0.6bn Illustrative, assuming constant total market size of 49.1bn Source: 1 Sempora 2018 incl. VAT Zur Rose Group 32 eRx opportunity Law to make eRx mandatory starting 2022 passed by German Bundestag Access to eRx server will be possible for all market participants

EU mail-order pharmacies will be able to connect

mail-order pharmacies will be able to connect Competition for eRx between pharmacies via value- add services

Gematik solution planned with connectivity to third party solutions Zur Rose Group 33 eRx opportunity Law to introduce eRx in Germany enacted with strong role for Gematik Key topics of the GSAV: eRx introduced as alternative to paper script

Gematik (51% owned by Ministry of Health) is mandated to implement technical infrastructure for eRx

Focus on safe connection of physicians and pharmacies to a national eRx server Gematik timeline for Telematik infrastructure: Connect remaining doctors (currently approximately 80% connected)

Connect pharmacies until Q3 2020 (start Q2 2020)

National eRx server planned to be ready in 2021 Zur Rose Group 34 eRx opportunity Two-way approach to address opportunity Pre-Gematik Build and scale partner network based on own eHealth-Tec eRx technology Become first mover in the eRx opportunity 2020/2021 Enlarge partner network continously to enhance starting position Launch eRx marketplace app Establish proof of concept for scaling of eRx Gematik framework (2022) Build on great starting position OTC / Rx Switch on >8 Mio. customer base Zur Rose Group 35 eRx opportunity Opportunity to scale eRx via eHealth-Tec B2B solution and partnerships eRx Server 25% 50% (38'000) of physicians with the of pharmacies with the possibility to possibility to prescribe electronically connect (more than 1'000 already starting August 2020 signed up) Physician information system Pharmacy information system Physical Telemedicine E-commerce 3rdparty Marketplace Patient Pharmacy doctor apps App pharmacy Insurance companies / reimbursement General scheme targeted for Q4 2020 Zur Rose Group 36 eRx opportunity Future state 2021/2022 eRx Server 100% 100% of physicians enabled to Marketplace App of pharmacies connected prescribe electronically Patient forwards script Physician information system Pharmacy information system Physical Telemedicine E-commerce Pharmacy doctor Basic App pharmacy 3rdparty apps Insurance companies / reimbursement 100% General scheme targeted for Q4 2020 of German population eligible for e- script reimbursement Zur Rose Group 37 eRx opportunity Launch of eRx marketplace app targeted for H2 2020 eRx marketplace business model in place

Launch of DocMorris branded eRx marketplace app on the basis of existing marketplace technology of the group in 2020

Repeat script, stock availability at local pharmacies, pick-up and 2 hour delivery as core functions Zur Rose Group 38 eRx opportunity Case study - Fully digital eRx process in Techniker Krankenkasse pilot project Techniker Krankenkasse established fully digital

eRx process from physician to patient to pharmacy to insurance company

eRx process from physician to patient to pharmacy to insurance company eRx already issued

Proof of concept Zur Rose Group Source:https://das-erezept.de/;Watch the video at:https://youtu.be/Cpu45PYS52o 39 Integration & synergies Zur Rose Group Integration and synergies Acquisition strategy leads to market share of c. 40% in Germany 2017 2017 2018 2018 2020 Top 10 German Dutch e-commerce #7 German #3 German #5 German e-commerce e-commerce e-commerce pharmacy e-commerce pharmacy pharmacy pharmacy pharmacy Zur Rose Group Source: EHI Retail Institute Note: Size of the bubble indicates company size based on transaction consideration but not sized to scale 41 Integration & synergies Zur Rose Group integration strategy - a combination of four pillars Brands Organisation IT Platform Logistics Culture Target picture Target picture Target picture Target picture One brand Shared DNA and vision One unified platform One logistics hub for Germany Target 2020 Target 2020 Target 2020 Target 2020 Branding strategy Expansion of Launch eRx marketplace in Expansion of Heerlen site management team Germany (completed) Zur Rose Group 42 Integration & synergies Key additions to the German management team to address growth and operational excellence Marketing Technology Integration Operations Marketplace Frank Müller Tobias Kindlieb Ulrich Spindler Bernd Gschaider Dr. Malte Dous Integration of medpex founders into segment leadership after Earn-out settlement

Earn-out settlement Ex-Amazon logistic manager Gschaider to take over COO Group and Germany role

logistic manager Gschaider to take over COO Group and Germany role Marketplace specialist Dr. Malte Dous to lead the eRx marketplace build-up in Berlin Zur Rose Group 43 Integration & synergies DocMorris Scaling up Heerlen site apo-rot 2020 initiatives: Increase capacity in existing distribution center

center Further integration steps

Launch of installation of warehouse automation in the new distribution center Zur Rose Group 44 E-Health Ecosystem Zur Rose Group ​E-Health Ecosystem ​Today​Tomorrow #1 E-Commerce Become the "E-Health Pharmacy in Europe Ecosystem of Europe" Sell Rx, OTC, beauty and Deliver solutions and services in addition to personal care products products Focus on transactional Ensure the efficacy of pharmaceuticals with the business help of digital solutions Zur Rose Group E-Health Ecosystem Taking healthcare where retail, entertainment, travel and mobility have already gone Multi- Online On-Demand Category Music Content Technology Accomo- Transpor- E-Health E-Commerce Streaming Streaming powerhouse dation tation & Food Ecosystem & Cloud Service Service Marketplace Delivery Computing Online- Online Book Music Video on Travel Booking Ride- e-Commerce Search Hailing Retail Downloads Demand Websites pharmacies Engine Service Media Bookstores Music Video Hotels / Taxis Brick-and- (CDs) Rentals Landlords mortar pharmacies Zur Rose Group 47 E-Health Ecosystem The opportunity to evolve into the E-Health Ecosystem in Europe is now E-commerce pharmacies Patient Brick-and- mortar pharmacies Best positioned to bring best-in-class solutions to people's livesl Disease specific care solutions Connected devices Social media platform Home Care / Telemedicine eRx/ e-commerce pharmacy Zur Rose Group 48 ​E-Health Ecosystem Zur Rose is building on existing assets to evolve its core business ​Zur Rose Ecosystem ​From today's transactional business… ​Marketplace ​& platforms ​Core ​…to a technology and data-driven leader Zur Rose Group Note:​ Displayed logos are showing examples of current and potential partners 49 Investing in technology Large and quickly growing team in Barcelona, Berlin and Zurich leading the tech development for the Group 3 great Tech Hubs Berlin, Barcelona, Zurich (1)

Agile culture and continous deployment

150+ employees from 20 nationalities

Tech background: software engineers, data scientists, UX designers and product managers

Product focus: marketplaces, eRx, digital health platforms Zur Rose Group Notes: 1 Winterthur, canton of Zurich 50 Financials Zur Rose Group KPIs Group KPIs B2C & Marketplace Active customers1 Repeat order rate 2 in millions +61.0% 81% 79% 1 7 FY 2018 FY 2019 Basket size4 7.0 in EUR 4.3 (6.7%) 61 57 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 B2C & Marketplace Addition via acquisitions Site visits3 146m 216m FY 2018 FY 2019 Order frequency5 in # (5.1%) 2.62.4 FY 2018 FY 2019 Notes: Figures reflecting performance of entire business regardless of consolidation progress of the acquired businesses; all numbers reflecting the performance in the last twelve months period ending 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 respectively | 1 Customers placing an order within the past twelve months | 2 Share of Zur Rose Group orders from existing customers in relation to total number of orders | 3 Number of website visits | 4 Basket size equals average value of the purchase per order | 5 Number of orders per active customer and year 52 Financials Group sales grew 30% in 2019 in CHFm +361.6 (+30.0%) 304.5 30.8 26.3 +5.0% +45.4% n.a. 1568.7 1207.1 FY 2018 Switzerland Germany Europe FY 2019 incl. medpex(1) incl. medpex(1) Zur Rose GroupNote: 1 medpex sales not yet consolidated 53 Financials Income statement In CHFm FY 2018(1) % FY 2019 % Sales incl. medpex 1'568.7 Sales 1'207.1 1'355.5 Gross profit 191.2 15.8 208.7 15.4 Personnel expenses -93.7 -7.8 -117.5 -8.7 Marketing expenses -41.3 -3.4 -53.2 -3.9 Other operating income & expenses -70.3 -5.8 -51.8 -3.8 EBITDA -14.0 -1.2 -13.8 -1.0 EBIT -32.9 -2.7 -45.7 -3.4 Net income -39.1 -3.2 -52.4 -3.9 Zur Rose GroupNote: 1 restated 54 Financial outlook Zur Rose Group Financial outlook Current developments in the markets are creating very strong momentum Any effect of the Covid-19 virus on the business is not reflected in the outlook As the strategic focus is shifting from pure OTC growth to eRx, management targets sales increase of around 10 per cent in 2020 (including medpex's total annual sales) and as a consequence overproportional Rx growth acceleration starting 2021. The aim is to break even in 2020 at the EBITDA level after adjusting for expenditure on additional growth initiatives, especially in electronic prescriptions and European opportunities. The medium-term target for the EBITDA margin after adjusting for growth initiatives is around 8 per cent, with revenue in excess of CHF 3 billion. Implementing the healthcare ecosystem will generate further relevant EBITDA potential over the long term. Zur Rose Group 56 Outlook Mid-term financial targets - path to profitability 2019 1569 -53 -4% -39 -3% 29 2% 209 15% -159 -12% -1% -14 Sales Gross margin Variable costs(1) Marketing Other expenses One-off EBITDA Increasing OTC margin Lower picking Increased costs Organisational marketing synergies run-rate 1569 efficiency 31-46 2-3% Sales Gross margin Variable costs(1) Marketing Other expenses EBITDA Shift towards higher margin eRx & Ecosystem business 3bn Lock-in Mid- marketing ~240 term ~8% Sales Gross margin Variable costs(1) Marketing Other expenses EBITDA 57 Zur Rose Group Absolute figures in CHFm % of sales Notes: 1 including personnel and distribution expenses 57 Contact information Walter Oberhänsli Marcel Ziwica Founder, Group CEO Group CFO ir@zurrose.com +41 58 810 11 49 Zur Rose Group financials Income Statement 2019 2018(1) 2017 CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % Sales 1355.5 100.0 1207.1 100.0 982.9 100.0 Cost of goods (1146.9) (1015.9)(2) (836.3) Other income 42.0 3.1(2) 9.7 Personnel expenses (117.5) (8.7) (93.7) (7.8) (78.3) (8.0) Marketing expenses (53.2) (3.9) (41.3) (3.4) (33.7) (3.4) Distribution expenses (41.9) (3.1) (33.1) (2.7) (26.6) (2.7) Administrative expenses (34.9) (2.6) (24.9) (2.1) (27.4) (2.8) Rent expenses (4.0) (6.0) (4.2) Fair Value adjustment (2.9) (1.5) Other operating expenses (10.1) (7.9) (7.3) EBITDA (13.8) (1.0) (14.0) (1.2) (21.2) (2.2) D&A (31.9) (18.9) (17.1) EBIT (45.7) (3.4) (32.9) (2.7) (38.3) (3.9) Financial result (4.4) (5.7) 1.8 EBT (50.1) (3.7) (38.5) (3.2) (36.5) (3.7) Income tax expenses (2.3) (0.6) 0.2 Net income (52.4) (3.9) (39.1) (3.2) (36.3) (3.7) Zur Rose Group Note: 1 restated 2 Advertising allowances included in the cost of goods 59 Zur Rose Group financials Balance Sheet 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 restated (1) CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % Cash and cash equivalents 204.7 230.7 107.8 Current financial assets 0.2 0.2 0.2 Trade receivables 126.7 92.3 84.0 Other receivables & prepaid expenses 25.8 24.2 22.3 Inventories 70.6 69.4 59.3 Current assets 428.1 43.2 416.7 57.4 273.5 59.2 Property, plant & equipment 77.1 34.3 29.7 Intangible assets 465.3 264.6 147.6 Other assets(2) 21.3 10.9 11.0 Non-current assets 563.7 56.8 309.8 42.6 188.3 40.8 Total assets 991.7 100.0 726.5 100.0 461.8 100.0 Current financial liabilities 87.4 3.5 10.4 Trade payables 92.1 83.1 75.3 Other payables & accrued expenses(3) 33.1 32.3 33.4 Short-term liabilities 212.6 21.4 119.0 16.4 119.1 25.8 Non-current financial liabilities 38.1 30.6 32.0 Bonds 312.1 114.1 0 Pension liabilities 15.2 13.7 13.0 Deferred taxes & long-term provisions 8.2 5.5 3.5 Long-term liabilities 373.6 37.7 163.9 22.6 48.5 10.5 Equity 405.5 40.9 443.6 61.1 294.2 63.7 Total equity and liabilities 991.7 100.0 726.5 100.0 461.8 100.0 Zur Rose Group Note: 1 See note 6 change in consolidation scope of the financial statements 2018 | 2 Includes investments in associates and JVs, non-current financial assets and deferred tax assets | 3 Includes other payables, tax payables, accrued expenses and short-term provisions 60 Zur Rose Group financials Cash Flow Statement 2019 2018(1) 2017 CHF m Net income (52.4) (39.1) (36.3) D&A 31.9 18.9 17.1 Non cash items financial result (2.2) 3.2 (4.6) Non cash income and expenses (35.3) 3.4 3.6 Income taxes paid 2.3 0.6 (0.1) Change in trade receivables, other receivables and prepaid expenses (37.3) (12.2) (13.1) Change in inventories (3.4) (10.3) 1.0 Change in trade payables 13.5 4.1 6.4 Change in provisions 0.4 (1.8) 3.8 Cash flow from operating activities (82.6) (33.2) (22.2) Acquisition & Sale of subsidiaries, net (103.1) (108.6) (40.9) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10.4) (10.3) (5.1) Acquisition of intangible assets (31.1) (21.2) (16.6) Investments/ (disposal) of financial assets 1.4 (0.2) 0.3 Cash flow from investing activities (143.2) (140.3) (62.2) Proceeds from capital increases 0.5 191.1 222.4 Transaction costs of capital increase (0.3) Increase in financial liabilities 205.0 114.1 0.0 Repayment of financial liabilities (5.0) (1.8) (56.1) Purchase of treasury shares (0.0) (6.4) (0.4) Cash flow from financing activities 200.2 297.1 165.9 Total cash flow (25.6) 123.6 81.5 Fx differences (0.5) (0.6) 1.1 Zur Rose Group Note: 1 restated 61 Disclaimer This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Zur Rose Group AG ("Zur Rose" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us" or the "Group") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of any of the Group. Zur Rose reserves the right to amend or replace the Presentation at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any additional information. Zur Rose shall not be obligated to update or correct the information set forth in the Presentation or to provide any additional information. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, intense competition in the markets in which the Group operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the Group's markets, and other factors beyond the control of the Group). Neither Zur Rose nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this Presentation. Zur Rose Group

