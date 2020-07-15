Zur Rose : Company Presentation

Notes: 1Including sales of medpex | 2in local currency
Zur Rose Group
A leading Swiss pharmaceutical supplier
Comprehensive business model and core profit base
SD allowed(1)
Mixed cantons
NSD(2)
134'000
35%
Active customers B2C(3)
Market share B2C(4)
4'200
25%
Active customers B2B(3)
Market share B2B(5)
Notes: 1 SD: Self dispensing by physicians allowed | 2 NSD: Non-self dispensing/Self dispensing by physicians not
Zur Rose Group
allowed | 3 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2019 | 4 Of the e-commerce pharmacy market 2018; source: IMS
Health | 5 Of the physician supply market 2018; source: IMS Health
German market leader
German e-commerce pharmacy leader in scale and quality with unique customer stickiness
Zur Rose Group
KPI's
6.3 million
c. 40%
Active customers(1)
Market share(2)
163 million
80%
Site visits(3)
Repeat order rate(4)
Notes: 1 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2019 including acquisitions | 2 Sources: Sempora, Insight Health, Zur Rose Group market share 2019 is an aggregate number of Segment DE, medpex, apotal | 3 combined site visits of
DocMorris, medpex, apo-rot, eurapon, Vitalsana and Zur Rose DE | 4 Share of orders from existing customers in relation to
total number of orders
Rest of Europe
Marketplace model scaling rapidly
KPI's
543'000
138'000
Active customers(1)
# of products(2)
795
6'000
# of sellers(2)
# of brands(2)
Zur Rose Group
Notes: 1 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2019 | 2 as of 31 December 2019
Market trends
Digitalisation in healthcare
New technology enables medicine to become mobile and convenient
Zur Rose Group
Growth driver 1:
Digitalisation in healthcare
Pharmaceuticals well suited for e-commerce
-Small size and weight, high value
-Predetermined product selection via prescription
-Return rate: 0,8 %(1)
Zur Rose Group
Note: 1 DocMorris 2019
Cost pressure
The need for an innovative cost reduction approach is increasing
Zur Rose Group
Growth driver 2:
Cost pressure
Zur Rose Group's digital services allow for superior quality vs. brick- and-mortar
14 out of 15 studies show a higher adherence of patients using ane-commerce pharmacy vs. brick-and-mortar(1)
EUR bn 1.8 avoidable costs caused by medication errors(2)
McKinsey(3): Digitizing healthcare could take EUR 34bn out of the German healthcare system
Zur Rose Group
Source: 1 PubMed research carried out by Inav Institute 2019 | 2 IMS Health 2014 | McKinsey 2018
Demographic change
The share of the 60+ year old population will increase globally
Acquisition strategy leads to market share of c. 40% in Germany
2017
2017
2018
2018
2020
Top 10 German
Dutch e-commerce
#7 German
#3 German
#5 German
e-commerce
e-commerce
e-commerce
pharmacy
e-commerce
pharmacy
pharmacy
pharmacy
pharmacy
Zur Rose Group
Source: EHI Retail Institute
Integration & synergies
Zur Rose Group integration strategy - a combination of four pillars
Brands
Organisation
IT Platform
Logistics
Culture
Target picture
Target picture
Target picture
Target picture
One brand
Shared DNA and vision
One unified platform
One logistics hub
for Germany
Target 2020
Target 2020
Target 2020
Target 2020
Branding strategy
Expansion of
Launch eRx marketplace in
Expansion of Heerlen site
management team
Germany
(completed)
Zur Rose Group
Integration & synergies
Key additions to the German management team to address growth and operational excellence
Marketing
Technology
Integration
Operations
Marketplace
Frank Müller
Tobias Kindlieb
Ulrich Spindler
Bernd Gschaider
Dr. Malte Dous
Integration of medpex founders into segment leadership afterEarn-out settlement
Ex-Amazonlogistic manager Gschaider to take over COO Group and Germany role
Marketplace specialist Dr. Malte Dous to lead the eRx marketplacebuild-up in Berlin
Zur Rose Group
Integration & synergies
DocMorris
Scaling up Heerlen site
apo-rot
2020 initiatives:
Increase capacity in existingdistributioncenter
Further integration steps
Launch of installation of warehouse automation in the new distribution center
Zur Rose Group
E-Health Ecosystem
Zur Rose Group
E-Health Ecosystem
TodayTomorrow
#1 E-Commerce
Become the "E-Health
Pharmacy in Europe
Ecosystem of Europe"
Sell Rx, OTC, beauty and
Deliver solutions and
services in addition to
personal care products
products
Focus on transactional
Ensure the efficacy of
pharmaceuticals with the
business
help of digital solutions
Zur Rose Group
E-Health Ecosystem
Taking healthcare where retail, entertainment, travel and mobility have already gone
Multi-
Online
On-Demand
Category
Music
Content
Technology
Accomo-
Transpor-
E-Health
E-Commerce
Streaming
Streaming
powerhouse
dation
tation & Food
Ecosystem
& Cloud
Service
Service
Marketplace
Delivery
Computing
Online-
Online Book
Music
Video on
Travel Booking
Ride-
e-Commerce
Search
Hailing
Retail
Downloads
Demand
Websites
pharmacies
Engine
Service
Media
Bookstores
Music
Video
Hotels /
Taxis
Brick-and-
(CDs)
Rentals
Landlords
mortar
pharmacies
Zur Rose Group
E-Health Ecosystem
The opportunity to evolve into the E-Health Ecosystem in Europe is now
E-commerce pharmacies
Patient
Brick-and-
mortar
pharmacies
Best positioned to bringbest-in-class solutions to people's livesl
Disease
specific care
solutions
Connected
devices
Social media platform
Home
Care /
Telemedicine
eRx/
e-commerce
pharmacy
Zur Rose Group
E-Health Ecosystem
Zur Rose is building on existing assets to evolve its core
business
Zur Rose Ecosystem
From today's
transactional
business…
Marketplace & platforms
Core
…to a technology and data-driven leader
Zur Rose Group
Note:
Displayed logos are showing examples of current and potential partners
Investing in technology
Large and quickly growing team in Barcelona, Berlin and Zurich leading the tech development for the Group
3 great Tech Hubs Berlin, Barcelona, Zurich(1)
Agile culture and continous deployment
150+ employees from 20 nationalities
Tech background: software engineers, data scientists, UX designers and product managers
Product focus: marketplaces, eRx, digital health platforms
Zur Rose Group
Notes: 1 Winterthur, canton of Zurich
Financials
Zur Rose Group
KPIs
Group KPIs B2C & Marketplace
Active customers1
Repeat order rate
2
in millions
+61.0%
81%
79%
1 7
FY 2018
FY 2019
Basket size4
7.0
in EUR
4.3
(6.7%)
61
57
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2018
FY 2019
B2C & Marketplace
Addition via acquisitions
Site visits3
146m 216m
FY 2018
FY 2019
Order frequency5
in #
(5.1%)
2.62.4
FY 2018
FY 2019
Notes: Figures reflecting performance of entire business regardless of consolidation progress of the acquired businesses; all numbers reflecting the performance in the
last twelve months period ending 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 respectively | 1 Customers placing an order within the past twelve months | 2 Share of
Zur Rose Group
orders from existing customers in relation to total number of orders
| 3 Number of website visits | 4 Basket size equals average value of the purchase per order | 5
Number of orders per active customer and year
Financials
Group sales grew 30% in 2019
in CHFm
+361.6
(+30.0%)
304.5 30.8
26.3
+5.0%
+45.4%
n.a.
1568.7
1207.1
FY 2018
Switzerland
Germany
Europe
FY 2019
incl. medpex(1)
incl. medpex(1)
Note: 1 medpex sales not yet consolidated
Financials
Income statement
In CHFm
FY 2018(1)
%
FY 2019
%
Sales incl. medpex
1'568.7
Sales
1'207.1
1'355.5
Gross profit
191.2
15.8
208.7
15.4
Personnel expenses
-93.7
-7.8
-117.5
-8.7
Marketing expenses
-41.3
-3.4
-53.2
-3.9
Other operating income & expenses
-70.3
-5.8
-51.8
-3.8
EBITDA
-14.0
-1.2
-13.8
-1.0
EBIT
-32.9
-2.7
-45.7
-3.4
Net income
-39.1
-3.2
-52.4
-3.9
Note: 1 restated
Financial outlook
Zur Rose Group
Financial outlook
Current developments in the markets are creating very strong momentum
Any effect of the Covid-19 virus on the business is not reflected in the outlook
As the strategic focus is shifting from pure OTC growth to eRx, management targets sales increase of around 10 per cent in 2020 (including medpex's total annual sales) and as a consequence overproportional Rx growth acceleration starting 2021.
The aim is to break even in 2020 at the EBITDA level after adjusting for expenditure on additional growth initiatives, especially in electronic prescriptions and European opportunities.
The medium-term target for the EBITDA margin after adjusting for growth initiatives is around 8 per cent, with revenue in excess of CHF 3 billion.
Implementing the healthcare ecosystem will generate further relevant EBITDA potential over the long term.
Zur Rose Group
Outlook
Mid-term financial targets - path to profitability
2019
1569
-53
-4%
-39
-3%
29
2%
209
15%
-159
-12%
-1%
-14
Sales
Gross margin
Variable costs(1)
Marketing
Other expenses
One-off
EBITDA
Increasing OTC
margin
Lower picking
Increased
costs
Organisational
marketing
synergies
run-rate
1569
efficiency
31-46
2-3%
Sales
Gross margin
Variable costs(1)
Marketing
Other expenses
EBITDA
Shift towards higher margin eRx & Ecosystem business
3bn
Lock-in
Mid-
marketing
~240
term
~8%
Sales
Gross margin
Variable costs(1)
Marketing
Other expenses
EBITDA
Zur Rose Group
Absolute figures in CHFm
% of sales
Notes: 1 including personnel and distribution expenses
Contact information
Walter Oberhänsli
Marcel Ziwica
Founder, Group CEO
Group CFO
ir@zurrose.com
+41 58 810 11 49
Zur Rose Group financials
Income Statement
2019
2018(1)
2017
CHF m
%
CHF m
%
CHF m
%
Sales
1355.5
100.0
1207.1
100.0
982.9
100.0
Cost of goods
(1146.9)
(1015.9)(2)
(836.3)
Other income
42.0
3.1(2)
9.7
Personnel expenses
(117.5)
(8.7)
(93.7)
(7.8)
(78.3)
(8.0)
Marketing expenses
(53.2)
(3.9)
(41.3)
(3.4)
(33.7)
(3.4)
Distribution expenses
(41.9)
(3.1)
(33.1)
(2.7)
(26.6)
(2.7)
Administrative expenses
(34.9)
(2.6)
(24.9)
(2.1)
(27.4)
(2.8)
Rent expenses
(4.0)
(6.0)
(4.2)
Fair Value adjustment
(2.9)
(1.5)
Other operating expenses
(10.1)
(7.9)
(7.3)
EBITDA
(13.8)
(1.0)
(14.0)
(1.2)
(21.2)
(2.2)
D&A
(31.9)
(18.9)
(17.1)
EBIT
(45.7)
(3.4)
(32.9)
(2.7)
(38.3)
(3.9)
Financial result
(4.4)
(5.7)
1.8
EBT
(50.1)
(3.7)
(38.5)
(3.2)
(36.5)
(3.7)
Income tax expenses
(2.3)
(0.6)
0.2
Net income
(52.4)
(3.9)
(39.1)
(3.2)
(36.3)
(3.7)
Zur Rose Group
Note: 1 restated 2 Advertising allowances included in the cost of goods
Zur Rose Group financials
Balance Sheet
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
31 Dec 2017 restated (1)
CHF m
%
CHF m
%
CHF m
%
Cash and cash equivalents
204.7
230.7
107.8
Current financial assets
0.2
0.2
0.2
Trade receivables
126.7
92.3
84.0
Other receivables & prepaid expenses
25.8
24.2
22.3
Inventories
70.6
69.4
59.3
Current assets
428.1
43.2
416.7
57.4
273.5
59.2
Property, plant & equipment
77.1
34.3
29.7
Intangible assets
465.3
264.6
147.6
Other assets(2)
21.3
10.9
11.0
Non-current assets
563.7
56.8
309.8
42.6
188.3
40.8
Total assets
991.7
100.0
726.5
100.0
461.8
100.0
Current financial liabilities
87.4
3.5
10.4
Trade payables
92.1
83.1
75.3
Other payables & accrued expenses(3)
33.1
32.3
33.4
Short-term liabilities
212.6
21.4
119.0
16.4
119.1
25.8
Non-current financial liabilities
38.1
30.6
32.0
Bonds
312.1
114.1
0
Pension liabilities
15.2
13.7
13.0
Deferred taxes & long-term provisions
8.2
5.5
3.5
Long-term liabilities
373.6
37.7
163.9
22.6
48.5
10.5
Equity
405.5
40.9
443.6
61.1
294.2
63.7
Total equity and liabilities
991.7
100.0
726.5
100.0
461.8
100.0
Zur Rose Group
Note: 1 See note 6 change in consolidation scope of the financial statements 2018 | 2 Includes investments in associates and JVs, non-current financial assets and deferred tax assets | 3 Includes other payables, tax payables, accrued expenses and short-term provisions
payables, tax payables, accrued expenses and short-term provisions
Zur Rose Group financials
Cash Flow Statement
2019
2018(1)
2017
CHF m
Net income
(52.4)
(39.1)
(36.3)
D&A
31.9
18.9
17.1
Non cash items financial result
(2.2)
3.2
(4.6)
Non cash income and expenses
(35.3)
3.4
3.6
Income taxes paid
2.3
0.6
(0.1)
Change in trade receivables, other receivables and prepaid expenses
(37.3)
(12.2)
(13.1)
Change in inventories
(3.4)
(10.3)
1.0
Change in trade payables
13.5
4.1
6.4
Change in provisions
0.4
(1.8)
3.8
Cash flow from operating activities
(82.6)
(33.2)
(22.2)
Acquisition & Sale of subsidiaries, net
(103.1)
(108.6)
(40.9)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(10.4)
(10.3)
(5.1)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(31.1)
(21.2)
(16.6)
Investments/ (disposal) of financial assets
1.4
(0.2)
0.3
Cash flow from investing activities
(143.2)
(140.3)
(62.2)
Proceeds from capital increases
0.5
191.1
222.4
Transaction costs of capital increase
(0.3)
Increase in financial liabilities
205.0
114.1
0.0
Repayment of financial liabilities
(5.0)
(1.8)
(56.1)
Purchase of treasury shares
(0.0)
(6.4)
(0.4)
Cash flow from financing activities
200.2
297.1
165.9
Total cash flow
(25.6)
123.6
81.5
Fx differences
(0.5)
(0.6)
1.1
Zur Rose Group
Note: 1 restated
