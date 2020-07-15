Log in
Zur Rose : Company Presentation

07/15/2020

Time to change an 800 year old guilded system.

Zur Rose Group

Company profile

Zur Rose Group

Key investment highlights

Zur Rose Group

1. Large total addressable market with low online penetration

2. Pole position: Size, brand, operations and know-how

3. Change happens now: Zur Rose Group perfectly

positioned to exploit eRx

opportunity4

Large total addressable market with low online penetration

Zur Rose Group: «Game Changer» in the CHF 146 bn medication market

50%

54

bn(3)

40%

30%193

bn

20%

146

10%

bn(1)

0%

CHF

(2)

Market size and e-commerce share

Medications

Apparel

Media products

Sources: Euromonitor, Market sizes for 2016, includes CH, DE, ES, FR, IT, UK Notes: 1 medications include Rx and OTC &

Zur Rose Group

BPC, 2015, excl. VAT, 2015 CHF/EUR = 0.92346 2 Online penetration for Rx in Germany | 3 Media products include music,

films and books

5

Large total addressable market

Market mainly consists of chronic demand

20%OTC & BPC

Illustrative / not true to scale

80% Rx

Core European market: CHF 146 bn(1)

Total DE & CH: CHF 59.5 bn(2)

e-Commerce DE & CH: CHF 2.8 bn(2)

B2C sales: CHF 1.1 bn(3)

#1 player

80%chronic

20%acute

Zur Rose Group

Source: IQVIA 2019 (DE), Sempora 2019, IQVIA 2018 (CH), Helsana Arzneimittelreport, 2016, pharmaSuisse, 2016, Euromonitor, 2016, Zur Rose/DocMorris estimates | 1 2015, core European market

consists of CH, DE, ES, FR, IT, UK, excl. VAT, 2015 CHF/EUR = 0.9235 | 2 2019 EUR/CH 1.1122 | 3 Sales 2019 of Segment Germany and B2C Switzerland EUR/CHF 1.1122

6

Overview of competitive positioning

Zur Rose Group the undisputed #1 e-commerce pharmacy player in Europe

Notes: 1 Sales 2019 | 2 Sales 2019 including medpex EUR/CHF 1.1122 | 3 Sales 2019 EUR/SEK 10.3732

Zur Rose Group

EUR 701 m(1)

1

0

1

0

1

0

1

0

EUR 260 m(3)

EUR 1'410 m(2)

7

#1 e-commerce pharmacy in Europe and a leading medication supplier to doctors and medical centres in Switzerland

Zur Rose Group at a Glance

FY 18 SalesFY 19 Sales

1'207

1'569

CHF Mio.

CHF Mio.(1)

Profit Base

Growth Engine

Switzerland

Germany

Rest of Europe

In Mio. CHF

553 976 40

FY 2019 Sales

FY 2019 Sales(1)

FY 2019 Sales

13 +50.9% +53.5%

FY 2018 EBITDA FY 2019 Sales growth(2)Q4 2019 Sales growth

Notes: 1Including sales of medpex | 2in local currency

Zur Rose Group

8

A leading Swiss pharmaceutical supplier

Comprehensive business model and core profit base

SD allowed(1)

Mixed cantons

NSD(2)

KPI's

134'000

35%

Active customers B2C(3)

Market share B2C(4)

4'200

25%

Active customers B2B(3)

Market share B2B(5)

Notes: 1 SD: Self dispensing by physicians allowed | 2 NSD: Non-self dispensing/Self dispensing by physicians not

Zur Rose Group

allowed | 3 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2019 | 4 Of the e-commerce pharmacy market 2018; source: IMS

Health | 5 Of the physician supply market 2018; source: IMS Health

9

German market leader

German e-commerce pharmacy leader in scale and quality with unique customer stickiness

Zur Rose Group

KPI's

6.3 million

c. 40%

Active customers(1)

Market share(2)

163 million

80%

Site visits(3)

Repeat order rate(4)

Notes: 1 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2019 including acquisitions | 2 Sources: Sempora, Insight Health, Zur Rose Group market share 2019 is an aggregate number of Segment DE, medpex, apotal | 3 combined site visits of

DocMorris, medpex, apo-rot, eurapon, Vitalsana and Zur Rose DE | 4 Share of orders from existing customers in relation to

total number of orders

10

Rest of Europe

Marketplace model scaling rapidly

KPI's

543'000

138'000

Active customers(1)

# of products(2)

795

6'000

# of sellers(2)

# of brands(2)

Zur Rose Group

Notes: 1 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2019 | 2 as of 31 December 2019

11

Market trends

Digitalisation in healthcare

New technology enables medicine to become mobile and convenient

Zur Rose Group

Growth driver 1:

Digitalisation in healthcare

Pharmaceuticals well suited for e-commerce

-Small size and weight, high value

-Predetermined product selection via prescription

-Return rate: 0,8 %(1)

Zur Rose Group

Note: 1 DocMorris 2019

14

Cost pressure

The need for an innovative cost reduction approach is increasing

Zur Rose Group

Growth driver 2:

Cost pressure

Zur Rose Group's digital services allow for superior quality vs. brick- and-mortar

  • 14 out of 15 studies show a higher adherence of patients using ane-commerce pharmacy vs. brick-and-mortar(1)
  • EUR bn 1.8 avoidable costs caused by medication errors(2)
  • McKinsey(3): Digitizing healthcare could take EUR 34bn out of the German healthcare system

Zur Rose Group

Source: 1 PubMed research carried out by Inav Institute 2019 | 2 IMS Health 2014 | McKinsey 2018

16

Demographic change

The share of the 60+ year old population will increase globally

Zur Rose Group

Source: Börsen-Zeitung, 05.05.2018, Autor Oliver Cassé, «Die demographische Herausforderung» https://www.boersen-zeitung.de/index.php?li=1&artid=2018086808&artsubm=&subm=

Growth driver 3:

Demographic change

Older and chronically ill population growing fast

18% 21%24% 27%

62% 59%56% 55%

20%

20%

19%

19%

2015 2025 2035 2045

<20 years old

20-64 years old

65+ years old

92%

77%

77%

58%

57%

36%

33%

14%

18-34

35-54

55-64

65+

≥1 chronic disease

≥2 chronic diseases

Zur Rose Group

Source: Demographic development Switzerland, Bundesamt für Statistik 2015; Share of chronically ill patients by age, USA 2005, Machlin et al. 2008;

18

European liberalisation

European Court of Justice paving the way for competition

Zur Rose Group

Growth driver 4:

European liberalisation

ECJ taking out bricks in the wall, which seal pharmacy off competition

Zur Rose Group

2003

OTC mail-order all over Europe

ECJ allows EU-wide OTC

medication delivery via

mail-order

2009

Fragmented market

ECJ continues to allow

prohibition of foreign ownership

for pharmacies

2016

Competition from abroad

ECJ rules that foreign

pharmacies in the EU are not bound to local fixed price systems

20

Growth driver 4:

European liberalisation

Regulatory tailwinds for digitalisation of German healthcare system

1. eRx intro- duction

  1. Ban of Rxmail-order
  2. Tele- medicine

Law to introduce eRx in Germany enacted on 16 August 2019

Law to make eRx mandatory starting 2022 passed by German Bundestag

Rx mail-order ban off the table, draft law on bonus ban in ongoing discussion with EU-commission on compatibility with european law

Telemedicine enacted in Germany including reimbursement scheme for doctors and free service for patients

Zur Rose Group

21

Growth driver 4: European liberalisation

Legislator considering opening the French OTC market for e- commerce

«French government wants to open OTC market to online platforms.»

  • Draft law to accelerate and simplify public trade includes measures to ease OTCe-commerce for French pharmacies
  • ECJ case regarding OTC advertising pending
  • EURbn 6 French OTC market to be liberalized formail-order
  • OTC market entry under review

Zur Rose Group

22

Brand power

Brands determine competition

Zur Rose Group

Growth driver 5:

Brand power

No. 1 in Germany(1)

Source: 1 Aided brand awareness based on GFK 2019

Zur Rose Group

13%

18%

19%

39%

65%

24

Growth driver 5:

Brand power

No. 1 in Switzerland(1)

Source: 1 Aided brand awareness based on GFK, 2018

Zur Rose Group

4%

10%

54%

25

Market trends

The scene is set for change

1

2

3

4

5

Digitalisation

Cost Pressure

Demographic

European

Brand Power

Change

Liberalisation

Zur Rose Group

26

Covid-19 impact

Acceleration of e-commerce & digital healthcare

«The covid-19 epidemic has brought millions of new patients online. They are likely to stay there.»

  • Short term sales boost
  • Digitalisation receives significant public acceptance
  • Covid-19catalyses shift towards e-commerce pharmacy and eRx

Zur Rose Group

27

Strategy Update

Zur Rose Group

Strategy update

Key initiatives

eRx opportunity

Integration & synergies

11. Ressource allocation shift OTC to eRx while maintaining #1 position

2. Launch eRx marketplace app

3. Scaling of pilot project

11. Strengthen leadership team

22. Warehouse ramp-up and further integration steps

33. Branding strategy

E-Health Ecosystem

11. Technology platform

2. Integrating key partners

Covid-19OTC market opportunity France

11. Evaluation of chances and risks

1. Market entry strategy

2. Acceleration e-commerce & digital healthcare

Zur Rose Group

29

eRx opportunity

Zur Rose Group

eRx opportunity

Low online penetration leaves ample room for growth

e-commerce penetration rate(1)

eRx

Implemented

25%

eRx

eRx

implemented

implemented

19%

eRx:

10%

11%

Initiatives

in progress

1.4%

0%

Rx

Rx

OTC

OTC &

Rx /

Rx /

BPC

OTC & BPC

OTC & BPC

Source: Sempora 2019, IMS 2018, Dr. Kaske 2019, Sveriges Apoteksförening 2020, Euromonitor (as of 03-Apr-2017), online penetration calculated by

Zur Rose Group

dividing the internet retailing market size across Europe by the total market size for each vertical DE 2019, CH 2018, SWE 2019, US 2015

31

Note: 1 Share of value of the respective market fulfilled via e-Commerce

eRx opportunity

Increasing online penetration through eRx expected, unlocking substantial upside potential

Online penetration

Rx in %

20%

Rx online market

10%

EUR 8.6bn

Rx online market

5%

EUR 4.3bn

Rx online market

1.4%(1)

EUR 2.1bn

Rx online market

EUR 0.6bn

Illustrative, assuming constant total market size of 49.1bn

Source: 1 Sempora 2018 incl. VAT

Zur Rose Group

32

eRx opportunity

Law to make eRx mandatory starting 2022 passed by German Bundestag

  • Access to eRx server will be possible for all market participants
  • EUmail-order pharmacies will be able to connect
  • Competition for eRx between pharmacies via value- add services
  • Gematik solution planned with connectivity to third party solutions

Zur Rose Group

33

eRx opportunity

Law to introduce eRx in Germany enacted with strong role for Gematik

Key topics of the GSAV:

  • eRx introduced as alternative to paper script
  • Gematik (51% owned by Ministry of Health) is mandated to implement technical infrastructure for eRx
  • Focus on safe connection of physicians and pharmacies to a national eRx server

Gematik timeline for Telematik infrastructure:

  • Connect remaining doctors (currently approximately 80% connected)
  • Connect pharmacies until Q3 2020 (start Q2 2020)
  • National eRx server planned to be ready in 2021

Zur Rose Group

34

eRx opportunity

Two-way approach to address opportunity

Pre-Gematik

  1. Build and scale partner network based on owneHealth-Tec eRx technology
  2. Become first mover in the eRx opportunity 2020/2021
  3. Enlarge partner network continously to enhance starting position
  4. Launch eRx marketplace app
  5. Establish proof of concept for scaling of eRx

Gematik framework (2022)

  1. Build on great starting position
  2. OTC / Rx Switch on >8 Mio. customer base

Zur Rose Group

35

eRx opportunity

Opportunity to scale eRx via eHealth-Tec B2B solution and partnerships

eRx Server

25%

50%

(38'000) of physicians with the

of pharmacies with the possibility to

possibility to prescribe electronically

connect (more than 1'000 already

starting August 2020

signed up)

Physician information system

Pharmacy information system

Physical

Telemedicine

E-commerce

3rdparty

Marketplace

Patient

Pharmacy

doctor

apps

App

pharmacy

Insurance companies / reimbursement

General scheme targeted for Q4 2020

Zur Rose Group

36

eRx opportunity

Future state 2021/2022

eRx Server

100%

100%

of physicians enabled to

Marketplace App

of pharmacies connected

prescribe electronically

Patient

forwards

script

Physician information system

Pharmacy information system

Physical

Telemedicine

E-commerce

Pharmacy

doctor

Basic App

pharmacy

3rdparty

apps

Insurance companies / reimbursement

100%

General scheme targeted for Q4 2020

of German population eligible for e-

script reimbursement

Zur Rose Group

37

eRx opportunity

Launch of eRx marketplace app targeted for H2 2020

  • eRx marketplace business model in place
  • Launch of DocMorris branded eRx marketplace app on the basis of existing marketplace technology of the group in 2020
  • Repeat script, stock availability at local pharmacies,pick-up and 2 hour delivery as core functions

Zur Rose Group

38

eRx opportunity

Case study - Fully digital eRx process in Techniker Krankenkasse pilot project

  • Techniker Krankenkasse established fully digital
    eRx process from physician to patient to pharmacy to insurance company
  • eRx already issued
  • Proof of concept

Zur Rose Group

Source:https://das-erezept.de/;Watch the video at:https://youtu.be/Cpu45PYS52o

39

Integration & synergies

Zur Rose Group

Integration and synergies

Acquisition strategy leads to market share of c. 40% in Germany

2017

2017

2018

2018

2020

Top 10 German

Dutch e-commerce

#7 German

#3 German

#5 German

e-commerce

e-commerce

e-commerce

pharmacy

e-commerce

pharmacy

pharmacy

pharmacy

pharmacy

Zur Rose Group

Source: EHI Retail Institute Note: Size of the bubble indicates company size based on transaction consideration but not sized to scale

41

Integration & synergies

Zur Rose Group integration strategy - a combination of four pillars

Brands

Organisation

IT Platform

Logistics

Culture

Target picture

Target picture

Target picture

Target picture

One brand

Shared DNA and vision

One unified platform

One logistics hub

for Germany

Target 2020

Target 2020

Target 2020

Target 2020

Branding strategy

Expansion of

Launch eRx marketplace in

Expansion of Heerlen site

management team

Germany

(completed)

Zur Rose Group

42

Integration & synergies

Key additions to the German management team to address growth and operational excellence

Marketing

Technology

Integration

Operations

Marketplace

Frank Müller

Tobias Kindlieb

Ulrich Spindler

Bernd Gschaider

Dr. Malte Dous

  • Integration of medpex founders into segment leadership afterEarn-out settlement
  • Ex-Amazonlogistic manager Gschaider to take over COO Group and Germany role
  • Marketplace specialist Dr. Malte Dous to lead the eRx marketplacebuild-up in Berlin

Zur Rose Group

43

Integration & synergies

DocMorris

Scaling up Heerlen site

apo-rot

2020 initiatives:

  • Increase capacity in existingdistributioncenter
  • Further integration steps
  • Launch of installation of warehouse automation in the new distribution center

Zur Rose Group

44

E-Health Ecosystem

Zur Rose Group

E-Health Ecosystem

TodayTomorrow

#1 E-Commerce

Become the "E-Health

Pharmacy in Europe

Ecosystem of Europe"

Sell Rx, OTC, beauty and

Deliver solutions and

services in addition to

personal care products

products

Focus on transactional

Ensure the efficacy of

pharmaceuticals with the

business

help of digital solutions

Zur Rose Group

E-Health Ecosystem

Taking healthcare where retail, entertainment, travel and mobility have already gone

Multi-

Online

On-Demand

Category

Music

Content

Technology

Accomo-

Transpor-

E-Health

E-Commerce

Streaming

Streaming

powerhouse

dation

tation & Food

Ecosystem

& Cloud

Service

Service

Marketplace

Delivery

Computing

Online-

Online Book

Music

Video on

Travel Booking

Ride-

e-Commerce

Search

Hailing

Retail

Downloads

Demand

Websites

pharmacies

Engine

Service

Media

Bookstores

Music

Video

Hotels /

Taxis

Brick-and-

(CDs)

Rentals

Landlords

mortar

pharmacies

Zur Rose Group

47

E-Health Ecosystem

The opportunity to evolve into the E-Health Ecosystem in Europe is now

E-commerce pharmacies

Patient

Brick-and-

mortar

pharmacies

  • Best positioned to bringbest-in-class solutions to people's livesl

Disease

specific care

solutions

Connected

devices

Social media platform

Home

Care /

Telemedicine

eRx/

e-commerce

pharmacy

Zur Rose Group

48

E-Health Ecosystem

Zur Rose is building on existing assets to evolve its core

business

Zur Rose Ecosystem

From today's

transactional

business…

Marketplace & platforms

Core

…to a technology and data-driven leader

Zur Rose Group

Note:

Displayed logos are showing examples of current and potential partners

49

Investing in technology

Large and quickly growing team in Barcelona, Berlin and Zurich leading the tech development for the Group

  • 3 great Tech Hubs Berlin, Barcelona, Zurich(1)
  • Agile culture and continous deployment
  • 150+ employees from 20 nationalities
  • Tech background: software engineers, data scientists, UX designers and product managers
  • Product focus: marketplaces, eRx, digital health platforms

Zur Rose Group

Notes: 1 Winterthur, canton of Zurich

50

Financials

Zur Rose Group

KPIs

Group KPIs B2C & Marketplace

Active customers1

Repeat order rate

2

in millions

+61.0%

81%

79%

1 7

FY 2018

FY 2019

Basket size4

7.0

in EUR

4.3

(6.7%)

61

57

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

B2C & Marketplace

Addition via acquisitions

Site visits3

146m 216m

FY 2018

FY 2019

Order frequency5

in #

(5.1%)

2.62.4

FY 2018

FY 2019

Notes: Figures reflecting performance of entire business regardless of consolidation progress of the acquired businesses; all numbers reflecting the performance in the

last twelve months period ending 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 respectively | 1 Customers placing an order within the past twelve months | 2 Share of

Zur Rose Group

orders from existing customers in relation to total number of orders

| 3 Number of website visits | 4 Basket size equals average value of the purchase per order | 5

Number of orders per active customer and year

52

Financials

Group sales grew 30% in 2019

in CHFm

+361.6

(+30.0%)

304.5 30.8

26.3

+5.0%

+45.4%

n.a.

1568.7

1207.1

FY 2018

Switzerland

Germany

Europe

FY 2019

incl. medpex(1)

incl. medpex(1)

Zur Rose GroupNote: 1 medpex sales not yet consolidated

53

Financials

Income statement

In CHFm

FY 2018(1)

%

FY 2019

%

Sales incl. medpex

1'568.7

Sales

1'207.1

1'355.5

Gross profit

191.2

15.8

208.7

15.4

Personnel expenses

-93.7

-7.8

-117.5

-8.7

Marketing expenses

-41.3

-3.4

-53.2

-3.9

Other operating income & expenses

-70.3

-5.8

-51.8

-3.8

EBITDA

-14.0

-1.2

-13.8

-1.0

EBIT

-32.9

-2.7

-45.7

-3.4

Net income

-39.1

-3.2

-52.4

-3.9

Zur Rose GroupNote: 1 restated

54

Financial outlook

Zur Rose Group

Financial outlook

Current developments in the markets are creating very strong momentum

Any effect of the Covid-19 virus on the business is not reflected in the outlook

As the strategic focus is shifting from pure OTC growth to eRx, management targets sales increase of around 10 per cent in 2020 (including medpex's total annual sales) and as a consequence overproportional Rx growth acceleration starting 2021.

The aim is to break even in 2020 at the EBITDA level after adjusting for expenditure on additional growth initiatives, especially in electronic prescriptions and European opportunities.

The medium-term target for the EBITDA margin after adjusting for growth initiatives is around 8 per cent, with revenue in excess of CHF 3 billion.

Implementing the healthcare ecosystem will generate further relevant EBITDA potential over the long term.

Zur Rose Group

56

Outlook

Mid-term financial targets - path to profitability

2019

1569

-53

-4%

-39

-3%

29

2%

209

15%

-159

-12%

-1%

-14

Sales

Gross margin

Variable costs(1)

Marketing

Other expenses

One-off

EBITDA

Increasing OTC

margin

Lower picking

Increased

costs

Organisational

marketing

synergies

run-rate

1569

efficiency

31-46

2-3%

Sales

Gross margin

Variable costs(1)

Marketing

Other expenses

EBITDA

Shift towards higher margin eRx & Ecosystem business

3bn

Lock-in

Mid-

marketing

~240

term

~8%

Sales

Gross margin

Variable costs(1)

Marketing

Other expenses

EBITDA

57

Zur Rose Group

Absolute figures in CHFm

% of sales

Notes: 1 including personnel and distribution expenses

57

Contact information

Walter Oberhänsli

Marcel Ziwica

Founder, Group CEO

Group CFO

ir@zurrose.com

+41 58 810 11 49

Zur Rose Group financials

Income Statement

2019

2018(1)

2017

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

Sales

1355.5

100.0

1207.1

100.0

982.9

100.0

Cost of goods

(1146.9)

(1015.9)(2)

(836.3)

Other income

42.0

3.1(2)

9.7

Personnel expenses

(117.5)

(8.7)

(93.7)

(7.8)

(78.3)

(8.0)

Marketing expenses

(53.2)

(3.9)

(41.3)

(3.4)

(33.7)

(3.4)

Distribution expenses

(41.9)

(3.1)

(33.1)

(2.7)

(26.6)

(2.7)

Administrative expenses

(34.9)

(2.6)

(24.9)

(2.1)

(27.4)

(2.8)

Rent expenses

(4.0)

(6.0)

(4.2)

Fair Value adjustment

(2.9)

(1.5)

Other operating expenses

(10.1)

(7.9)

(7.3)

EBITDA

(13.8)

(1.0)

(14.0)

(1.2)

(21.2)

(2.2)

D&A

(31.9)

(18.9)

(17.1)

EBIT

(45.7)

(3.4)

(32.9)

(2.7)

(38.3)

(3.9)

Financial result

(4.4)

(5.7)

1.8

EBT

(50.1)

(3.7)

(38.5)

(3.2)

(36.5)

(3.7)

Income tax expenses

(2.3)

(0.6)

0.2

Net income

(52.4)

(3.9)

(39.1)

(3.2)

(36.3)

(3.7)

Zur Rose Group

Note: 1 restated 2 Advertising allowances included in the cost of goods

59

Zur Rose Group financials

Balance Sheet

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

31 Dec 2017 restated (1)

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

Cash and cash equivalents

204.7

230.7

107.8

Current financial assets

0.2

0.2

0.2

Trade receivables

126.7

92.3

84.0

Other receivables & prepaid expenses

25.8

24.2

22.3

Inventories

70.6

69.4

59.3

Current assets

428.1

43.2

416.7

57.4

273.5

59.2

Property, plant & equipment

77.1

34.3

29.7

Intangible assets

465.3

264.6

147.6

Other assets(2)

21.3

10.9

11.0

Non-current assets

563.7

56.8

309.8

42.6

188.3

40.8

Total assets

991.7

100.0

726.5

100.0

461.8

100.0

Current financial liabilities

87.4

3.5

10.4

Trade payables

92.1

83.1

75.3

Other payables & accrued expenses(3)

33.1

32.3

33.4

Short-term liabilities

212.6

21.4

119.0

16.4

119.1

25.8

Non-current financial liabilities

38.1

30.6

32.0

Bonds

312.1

114.1

0

Pension liabilities

15.2

13.7

13.0

Deferred taxes & long-term provisions

8.2

5.5

3.5

Long-term liabilities

373.6

37.7

163.9

22.6

48.5

10.5

Equity

405.5

40.9

443.6

61.1

294.2

63.7

Total equity and liabilities

991.7

100.0

726.5

100.0

461.8

100.0

Zur Rose Group

Note: 1 See note 6 change in consolidation scope of the financial statements 2018 | 2 Includes investments in associates and JVs, non-current financial assets and deferred tax assets | 3 Includes other

payables, tax payables, accrued expenses and short-term provisions

60

Zur Rose Group financials

Cash Flow Statement

2019

2018(1)

2017

CHF m

Net income

(52.4)

(39.1)

(36.3)

D&A

31.9

18.9

17.1

Non cash items financial result

(2.2)

3.2

(4.6)

Non cash income and expenses

(35.3)

3.4

3.6

Income taxes paid

2.3

0.6

(0.1)

Change in trade receivables, other receivables and prepaid expenses

(37.3)

(12.2)

(13.1)

Change in inventories

(3.4)

(10.3)

1.0

Change in trade payables

13.5

4.1

6.4

Change in provisions

0.4

(1.8)

3.8

Cash flow from operating activities

(82.6)

(33.2)

(22.2)

Acquisition & Sale of subsidiaries, net

(103.1)

(108.6)

(40.9)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(10.4)

(10.3)

(5.1)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(31.1)

(21.2)

(16.6)

Investments/ (disposal) of financial assets

1.4

(0.2)

0.3

Cash flow from investing activities

(143.2)

(140.3)

(62.2)

Proceeds from capital increases

0.5

191.1

222.4

Transaction costs of capital increase

(0.3)

Increase in financial liabilities

205.0

114.1

0.0

Repayment of financial liabilities

(5.0)

(1.8)

(56.1)

Purchase of treasury shares

(0.0)

(6.4)

(0.4)

Cash flow from financing activities

200.2

297.1

165.9

Total cash flow

(25.6)

123.6

81.5

Fx differences

(0.5)

(0.6)

1.1

Zur Rose Group

Note: 1 restated

61

Disclaimer

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Zur Rose Group AG ("Zur Rose" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us" or the "Group") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of any of the Group. Zur Rose reserves the right to amend or replace the Presentation at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any additional information. Zur Rose shall not be obligated to update or correct the information set forth in the Presentation or to provide any additional information. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, intense competition in the markets in which the Group operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the Group's markets, and other factors beyond the control of the Group). Neither Zur Rose nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this Presentation. Statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future.

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Zur Rose, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Group, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Presentation is not a prospectus and is being made available to you solely for your information and background and is not to be used as a basis for an investment decision in securities of Zur Rose or the Group.

Zur Rose Group

Disclaimer

Zur Rose Group AG published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 08:25:08 UTC
