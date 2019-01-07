Log in
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG (ROSE)
01/04 11:31:00 am
90.4 CHF   +1.35%
2017UBS sees good year for Swiss IPOs in 2018
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zur Rose Group: Acquisition of medpex successfully concluded

01/07/2019 | 01:05am EST

EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Zur Rose Group: Acquisition of medpex successfully concluded

07.01.2019 / 07:00

Press release

Zur Rose Group: Acquisition of medpex successfully concluded

The Zur Rose Group has successfully completed the acquisition of the e-commerce activities of Germany's third-largest online pharmacy medpex. In the course of this transaction, the Group acquired Comventure GmbH in Forst (Germany), Visionrunner GmbH in Mannheim (Germany), medpex wholesale GmbH in Ludwigshafen (Germany), as well as Apotheke esando B.V. in Venlo (Netherlands). With this step, the Zur Rose Group is significantly expanding its market leadership in Germany.

Investors and analyst contact
Marcel Ziwica, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact
Pascale Ineichen, spokesperson
Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 18

Financial Calendar
23 January 2019 Sales 2018
21 March 2019 Annual Results 2018
17 April 2019 Q1/2019 Trading Update
23 May 2019 Annual General Meeting
21 August 2019 2019 Half-Year Results
23 October 2019 Q3/2019 Trading Update

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest online pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. With its business model, it offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care and thus contributes to reducing healthcare costs. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management in order to increase therapy safety. The creation of added value and a pronounced patient orientation make the Group an important strategic partner for service providers, cost units and industry.

The Zur Rose Group is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. The company employs over 1,000 people at various locations and generated a turnover of CHF 983 million in the 2017 financial year. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). The CHF 115 million corporate bond issued in July 2018 is also listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 42146044, ISIN CH0421460442, ticker ZRO18). Further information at zurrosegroup.com


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Zur Rose Group AG
Walzmühlestrasse 60
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

762077  07.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762077&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 206 M
EBIT 2018 -24,6 M
Net income 2018 -27,3 M
Finance 2018 122 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 789 M
Technical analysis trends ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 159  CHF
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Oberhänsli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefan Feuerstein Chairman
Marcel Ziwica Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schneider Vice Chairman
Volker Amelung Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG0.78%762
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE1.81%65 635
MCKESSON CORPORATION3.49%22 337
AMERISOURCEBERGEN-0.24%15 730
CARDINAL HEALTH0.72%13 384
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.2.19%5 342
