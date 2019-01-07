Press release
Zur Rose Group: Acquisition of medpex successfully concluded
The Zur Rose Group has successfully completed the acquisition of the e-commerce activities of Germany's third-largest online pharmacy medpex. In the course of this transaction, the Group acquired Comventure GmbH in Forst (Germany), Visionrunner GmbH in Mannheim (Germany), medpex wholesale GmbH in Ludwigshafen (Germany), as well as Apotheke esando B.V. in Venlo (Netherlands). With this step, the Zur Rose Group is significantly expanding its market leadership in Germany.
Zur Rose Group
The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest online pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. With its business model, it offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care and thus contributes to reducing healthcare costs. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management in order to increase therapy safety. The creation of added value and a pronounced patient orientation make the Group an important strategic partner for service providers, cost units and industry.
The Zur Rose Group is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. The company employs over 1,000 people at various locations and generated a turnover of CHF 983 million in the 2017 financial year. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). The CHF 115 million corporate bond issued in July 2018 is also listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 42146044, ISIN CH0421460442, ticker ZRO18). Further information at zurrosegroup.com