Zur Rose : Release July 2020

Alternative Performance Measures of Zur Rose Group

Release: July 2020

The financial statements of Zur Rose Group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). In addition to the disclosures required by the IFRS, Zur Rose publishes alternative performance measures (APM), which are not subject to the IFRS provisions and for which there is no generally accepted reporting standard. Zur Rose calculates APM in order to enable comparability of the performance measures over time. The APM result in particular from different methods of calculation and evaluation and provide useful information about the financial and operational performance of the Group. Zur Rose calculates the following APM:

Revenue growth nominal and in local currency

Revenue growth (incl. medpex) nominal and in local currency

Gross margin in percent of revenue

EBIT

EBITDA

EBITDA adjusted

EBITDA adjusted before expenditures on additional growth initiatives

EBITDA margin

Net financial debt

The nominal revenue growth indicates the percentage change in revenue compared to the previous year. The revenue growth in local currency terms shows the percentage change in revenue without the impact of exchange rate effects (conversion is at the previous year's rate).

The nominal revenue growth (incl. medpex) indicates the percentage change in the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group including the non-consolidated revenue of medpex compared to the previous year. The revenue growth (incl. medpex) in local currency indicates the percentage change in the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group including the non-consolidated revenue of medpex without the impact of exchange rates (conversion at the previous year's rate). As the separation of the mail-order business has not yet been completed, no medpex revenues have been consolidated in 2019.

The gross margin in percent of revenue corresponds to the division of revenue less cost of goods by revenue.