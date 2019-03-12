Log in
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
Zur Rose : accelerates internationalisation

03/12/2019
EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Zur Rose Group accelerates internationalisation

12.03.2019 / 07:00

Press release

Zur Rose Group accelerates internationalisation

The Zur Rose Group is pressing ahead with its internationalisation and extending its marketplace business model to France. In this context, the Group has acquired the French marketplace Doctipharma from the Lagardère group, Paris, thus already securing a strong competitive position when it enters the market.

The Doctipharma platform has over 100 partner pharmacies selling more than 15,000 health, beauty and personal care (BPC) products. Doctipharma is linked to France's largest health information website, Doctissimo, which generates additional traffic. In the coming months, Doctipharma will be integrated into the marketplace platform developed by PromoFarma, creating synergies, providing customers with access to the unique transnational product catalogue and giving pharmacies access to new online shoppers.

In Spain, the Zur Rose subsidiary PromoFarma sells more than 70,000 standard BPC products from around 5,000 different brands on its platform, which are provided and shipped by nearly 700 partners, pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturers. PromoFarma is the leading platform in the BPC segment in Southern Europe.

Investors and analyst contact
Marcel Ziwica, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact
Lisa Lüthi, Head of Corporate Communications
Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Financial Calendar
21 March 2019 Annual Results 2018
17 April 2019 Q1/2019 Trading Update
23 May 2019 Annual General Meeting
21 August 2019 2019 Half-Year Results
23 October 2019 Q3/2019 Trading Update

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. With its business model, it offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care and thus contributes to reducing healthcare costs. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management and actively promotes its positioning as a comprehensive, integrated cross-service healthcare platform. The creation of added value and a pronounced patient orientation make the Group an important strategic partner for service providers, cost units and industry.

The Zur Rose Group is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. The company employs over 1,300 people at various locations and generated a turnover of CHF 1,207 million in the 2018 financial year. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). The CHF 115 million corporate bond issued in July 2018 is also listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 42146044, ISIN CH0421460442, ticker ZRO18). Further information at zurrosegroup.com


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Zur Rose Group AG
Walzmühlestrasse 60
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

785925  12.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=785925&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
