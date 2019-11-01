Log in
Zur Rose : increases public bond to CHF 200 million

11/01/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Press release

Zur Rose Group AG increases public bond to CHF 200 million

Due to strong demand, Zur Rose Group AG announces today an increase of CHF 20 million of the public bond launched on 24 October 2019, bringing the new total outstanding amount to CHF 200 million. The final conditions are as follows:

Issuer Zur Rose Group AG
Issue amount CHF 20 million (new total size CHF 200 million)
Interest rate (coupon) 2.50% p.a.
Term to maturity 5 years
Issue price 100%
Repayment price 100%
Settlement 21 November 2019
Listing The listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange has been applied for
ISIN ISIN CH0505011897

As previously communicated, the net proceeds of the bond will be used by the issuer primarily to finance initiatives related to the introduction of the electronic prescription in Germany and for general corporate purposes.

The bond was placed under the lead of Credit Suisse as sole lead manager as well as Raiffeisen Switzerland and Zürcher Kantonalbank as co-manager.

Investors and analyst contact
Marcel Ziwica, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact
Lisa Lüthi, Head of Corporate Communications
Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda
22 January 2020 Sales 2019
19 March 2020 2019 Full-Year Results
16 April 2020 First Quarter Trading Update
23 April 2020 Annual General Meeting

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. With its business model, it offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care and thus contributes to reducing healthcare costs. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management and actively promotes its positioning as a comprehensive, integrated cross-service healthcare platform. The creation of added value and a pronounced patient orientation make the Group an important strategic partner for service providers, payers and industry.

The Zur Rose Group is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. The company employs over 1,300 people at various locations and generated a turnover of CHF 1,207 million in the 2018 financial year. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). The CHF 115 million corporate bond issued in July 2018 is also listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 42146044, ISIN CH0421460442, ticker ZRO18). Further information at zurrosegroup.com

Disclaimer

THIS INFORMATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IT IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN COUNTRIES WHERE THE PUBLIC DISSEMINATION OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY BE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. IN PARTICULAR, THIS INFORMATION IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY NON-COMPLIANCE WITH SUCH RESTRICTIONS MAY RESULT IN AN INFRINGEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS. SECURITIES OF ZUR ROSE AG ('COMPANY') ARE NOT BEING PUBLICLY OFFERED OUTSIDE OF SWITZERLAND. IN PARTICULAR, THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OF U.S. PERSONS EXCEPT IN AN 'OFFSHORE TRANSACTION' IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR A SIMILAR COMMUNICATION ACCORDING TO ART. 652A, 752 OR ART. 1156 OF THE SWISS CODE OF OBLIGATIONS OR ART. 27 ET SEQ. OF THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE LISTING RULES.

Disclaimer

Zur Rose Group AG published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 17:22:08 UTC
