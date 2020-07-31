Log in
Zur Rose Group AG    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/31 11:31:50 am
252.5 CHF   +3.70%
12:37p Zur Rose : successfully concluded acquisition of TeleClinic
PU
12:35p Zur Rose : successfully concluded acquisition of TeleClinic
EQ
07/20 Zur Rose Group : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
Zur Rose : successfully concluded acquisition of TeleClinic

07/31/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Zur Rose Group successfully concluded acquisition of TeleClinic

31.07.2020 / 18:30

Press release

Zur Rose Group successfully concluded acquisition of TeleClinic

The Zur Rose Group has successfully completed the acquisition of TeleClinic GmbH, Munich. TeleClinic has rapidly achieved the status of the leading telemedicine provider in Germany. For the Zur Rose Group, the acquisition is a strategically important building block, adding complementary telemedicine services to the Zur Rose Healthcare Ecosystem.

Investors and analyst contact
Christoph Herrmann, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact
Lisa Lüthi, Head of Group Communications
Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda
19 August 2020 Half-Year Results
21 October 2020 Q3 Trading Update

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. It also operates the leading marketplace in southern Europe for consumer health, beauty and personal care products commonly sold in pharmacies. The company is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. Zur Rose employs more than 1,800 people at sites in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France. In 2019 it generated revenue of CHF 1,569 million (including medpex) and currently has around nine million active customers in core European markets.

With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management using AI-supported applications and new technology. Zur Rose is furthermore actively driving ahead its positioning as a comprehensive provider of healthcare services. By creating a digital healthcare platform - the Zur Rose ecosystem - it networks products and digital services from qualified providers. The contribution made by Zur Rose will be to take these offerings to customers and patients and to make a relevant selection. The aim is to provide people with a seamless accompaniment and empower them to manage their own health optimally using products and digital solutions.

The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information please see zurrosegroup.com.


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Zur Rose Group AG
Walzmühlestrasse 60
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1105171

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1105171  31.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1105171&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 630 M 1 793 M 1 793 M
Net income 2020 -59,7 M -65,6 M -65,6 M
Net Debt 2020 273 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2020 -43,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 516 M 2 756 M 2 767 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 710
Free-Float 95,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 354,38 CHF
Last Close Price 243,50 CHF
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Oberhänsli Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Feuerstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Michael Gschaider Chief Operating Officer
Marcel Ziwica Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schneider Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG127.57%2 756
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-31.07%35 216
MCKESSON CORPORATION11.05%24 903
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.14.08%16 491
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.92%13 418
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.39.57%9 918
