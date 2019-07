By Olivia Bugault

Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN.EB) said Tuesday that it has appointed Alison Martin as chief executive officer of Europe, Middle East & Africa and bank distribution.

Ms. Martin replaces Amanda Blanc, who tendered her resignation last week and will continue to oversee the group risk-management function until a successor has been found, the Swiss insurance company said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com