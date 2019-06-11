Zurich Insurance : CFOs Are Underestimating the Financial Risks of Climate Change, Executives Say

By Kristin Broughton

WASHINGTON -- Finance chiefs are underestimating how climate-related risks, such as extreme weather and changing consumer views on environmental issues, could affect their companies' bottom lines, and they need to make climate risk assessments a bigger priority, executives said Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal's CFO Network Annual Meeting.

CFOs should take a leading role in analyzing their companies' exposures to weather-related risks, and making sure they have contingency plans for a warming climate in place, Alison Martin, group chief risk officer for Zurich Insurance Group, told attendees at the conference in Washington.

The world's 500 largest companies face $1 trillion potential financial risks, such as asset write-offs from climate change, according to a report published last week by the CDP Worldwide, a U.K. environmental nonprofit. But most companies view their primary climate-related risks as stemming from changes in environmental policy, rather than the potential for financial losses or reputational damage, the report said.

"These risks will be incredibly meaningful for you," Ms. Martin said to a room full of finance chiefs, pointing to physical risks stemming from drought, heat and floods, as well as changes in consumer opinions about the importance of environmentalism.

One reason finance chiefs haven't taken a bigger role in climate-risk planning is that the issue is often viewed as a slow-moving phenomenon. But that time frame doesn't match with recent scientific research, Ms. Martin said.

A United Nations panel on climate said in October that global carbon emissions need to be cut in half over the next decade to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord. Failure to meet those goals would cause sea levels to rise and result in the flooding of several major cities around the world, the U.N. report said. Weather-related disasters have already pushed some industries, including insurance, to develop new models to account for a warming planet.

"Certainly there are a lot of companies out there that haven't thought much about it, and they need to," said Kevin Ingram, the CFO of FM Global, a Johnston, R.I.-based commercial property insurance company, in an interview at the conference.

Mr. Ingram pointed to the property damage caused by recent hurricanes, such as Hurricane Maria, which swept through Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in September 2017. Still, he said, creating models that accurately predict how the climate will change -- and how that could affect a company's operations -- is challenging.

Over the past few years, investors have begun paying much closer attention to the potential financial risks to companies from environmental, social and governance issues, said Michael Jantzi, CEO of Sustainalytics, an ESG ratings firm in Toronto.

"In your role as a CFO, you should understand that your investors are looking at these issues, and manage that accordingly," Mr. Jantzi said during a conference session on ESG ratings.

For companies that haven't yet incorporated climate change into their risk planning, the first step involves identifying weather-related exposures, Ms. Martin said. That could involve looking at where key suppliers are located, and developing contingency plans for possible disruptions.

Zurich Insurance is developing models that predict the company's future exposure to environmental risks, overlaying data on historical losses with information on global climate patterns, she said during an interview.

She hopes companies in other industries take a cue. U.S. companies broadly lag behind their European competitors, she said, when it comes to preparing for the physical consequences of climate change -- and identifying potential opportunities that could arise if greenhouse gas emissions are reduced significantly in the years ahead.

"What are the products and services that will be necessary?" she asked. "Who will be the winners?"

