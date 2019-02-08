Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zurich Insurance Group    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP (ZURN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zurich Insurance : Life and Casualty Lines Lift Zurich Insurance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 02:49am EST

By Brian Blackstone and Cristina Roca

ZURICH-- Zurich Insurance Group AG said Thursday that its net profit rose in 2018, driven by strong performance in its life and property-and-casualty units.

The gains came despite a series of natural catastrophes last year including hurricanes in the eastern U.S. and California wildfires.

The company reported a net profit of $3.72 billion for 2018, up 24% from $3 billion in 2017. Analysts had seen Zurich's net profit for the year dropping to $2.98 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet. Business operating profit rose 20% to $4.57 billion for the year, Zurich said.

In an interview, Chief Executive Mario Greco credited underwriting and cost reductions in the property-and-casualty unit, where the business operating profit rose 35% from 2017 to $2.1 billion. He cited a "sweet spot" in the life-insurance division and the company's strong distribution channels through banks and brokers. The unit saw a 23% rise in operating profit last year, to $1.6 billion.

Gross written premiums--the total premium before deductions for reinsurance or ceding commissions--for the year at the Swiss insurer's property-and-casualty division came to $33.51 billion for 2018, compared with $33.02 billion the year before. In Zurich's life division, gross written premiums, policy fees and insurance deposits for the year came to $33.45 billion, compared with $33.24 billion the year before.

The company proposed a dividend of CHF19 a share from CHF18 a share in 2017.

Zurich said it is on track to meet its target of $1.5 billion in net savings by 2019, having already reached $1.1 billion in cumulative net cost savings.

Mr. Greco said the insurance industry has also benefited from higher bond yields and an end to the period when some government bond yields had dipped into negative territory, eroding the value of fixed-income securities.

"If I compare with two or three years ago, today we feel much better because rates have moved into positive territory and this is much more viable for us than what it was two or three years ago," Mr. Greco said.

Negative interest rates were "devastating for the health of the industry and it's good that it's over," he said.

Write to Brian Blackstone at brian.blackstone@wsj.com and Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
02:49aZURICH INSURANCE : Life and Casualty Lines Lift Zurich Insurance
DJ
02/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, Sonos, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Publicis ....
02/07ZURICH INSURANCE : 2018 Net Profit Rose Despite U.S. Catastrophes -- Update
DJ
02/07ZURICH INSURANCE : sets higher dividend floor after strong profits
RE
02/07ZURICH INSURANCE : 2018 Net Profit Rose
DJ
02/07ZURICH INSURANCE : reports strong performance for 2018 and proposes dividend of ..
PU
02/06ZURICH INSURANCE : proposes Michael Halbherr and Barry Stowe for election to the..
PU
01/29ZURICH INSURANCE : Systemorph Solution selected by Zurich as one of the provider..
AQ
01/24Britain and Switzerland agree post-Brexit deal for insurers
RE
01/16ZURICH INSURANCE : recognized by renowned organizations as a leader in gender eq..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 57 144 M
EBIT 2019 5 742 M
Net income 2019 4 092 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,34
P/E ratio 2020 10,62
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 47 822 M
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 334 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group Chief Operating Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP8.05%47 822
ALLIANZ5.36%90 246
CHUBB LTD0.54%59 849
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES13.42%45 560
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP10.76%38 615
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)8.44%17 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.