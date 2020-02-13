Zurich Insurance : Raises Dividend After 2019 Net Profit Grew

Log in
02/13/2020 | 01:21am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Zurich Insurance Group AG increased its dividend after net profit rose last year, supported by growing operating profits at its property and casualty division.

Net profit for the year rose 12% to $4.15 billion, the Swiss insurance giant said Thursday.

Operating profit rose 16% to $5.30 billion, boosted by a 38% increase in operating profit at the company's property and casualty business.

Life annual premium equivalent, known as APE, fell 7%. APE measures new business growth by combining the value of payments on new regular premium policies, and 10% of the value of payments made on one-time, single-premium products.

Zurich said it exceeded all of its 2017-19 targets.

The company proposed a dividend of 20 Swiss francs ($20.46) a share for 2019 compared with CHF19 for the previous year.

"We have successfully executed our plans over the last three years," Chief Executive Mario Greco said.

"We are well positioned to meet the ambitious new targets we set ourselves for the next three years."

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 48 078 M
EBIT 2019 5 097 M
Net income 2019 3 902 M
Debt 2019 3 921 M
Yield 2019 4,77%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 61 310 M
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 408,38  CHF
Last Close Price 421,30  CHF
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group Chief Operating Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP6.09%62 769
ALLIANZ SE5.56%104 076
CHUBB LIMITED5.29%74 187
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.59%59 627
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC5.75%47 386
BAJAJ FINSERV3.60%21 734
