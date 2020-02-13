Zurich Insurance : Raises Dividend After 2019 Net Profit Grew

By Pietro Lombardi

Zurich Insurance Group AG increased its dividend after net profit rose last year, supported by growing operating profits at its property and casualty division.

Net profit for the year rose 12% to $4.15 billion, the Swiss insurance giant said Thursday.

Operating profit rose 16% to $5.30 billion, boosted by a 38% increase in operating profit at the company's property and casualty business.

Life annual premium equivalent, known as APE, fell 7%. APE measures new business growth by combining the value of payments on new regular premium policies, and 10% of the value of payments made on one-time, single-premium products.

Zurich said it exceeded all of its 2017-19 targets.

The company proposed a dividend of 20 Swiss francs ($20.46) a share for 2019 compared with CHF19 for the previous year.

"We have successfully executed our plans over the last three years," Chief Executive Mario Greco said.

"We are well positioned to meet the ambitious new targets we set ourselves for the next three years."

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com