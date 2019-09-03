Log in
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Zurich Insurance : announces industry-leading data commitment

09/03/2019 | 04:25am EDT
  • Global data commitment pledges to protect the personal data of customers and never sell it, nor share it without being fully transparent
  • Exceeds legal requirements and reflects Zurich's ambition to inspire confidence in a digital society, a core pillar of its sustainability strategy

Going beyond legal requirements, Zurich's data commitment includes a promise never to sell customers' personal data nor to share personal data without being fully transparent, meaning customers will always be notified if their personal data is shared, and with who. Further, any third party with whom Zurich does share personal data is bound by an enforceable contract, which sets out how that personal data can be used.

This new commitment reflects the objectives of Zurich's sustainability strategy, which includes a commitment to inspire confidence in a digital society. To help achieve this goal, Zurich also pledges to use data to do what is best for customers. For example, insights from the data will enable Zurich to provide innovative services that help to prevent incidents, expanding the traditional protection offered by insurance. These include smart services for home protection, and to improve health and well-being, as well as travel insurance that keeps customers out of harm's way.

'In today's digital world, winning our customers' trust is dependent on cutting-edge cyber-security and transparent, market-leading data protection policies,' said Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco. 'For 150 years, customers have trusted Zurich to do the right thing, and with this new pledge, our approach to data commitment honors this trust with transparency around how we use customers' personal data.'

The four promises to customers in Zurich's data pledge are to:

  • Keep their data safe
  • Never sell their personal data
  • Not share their personal data without being transparent about it
  • Put their data to work so Zurich can better protect them, and so they can get the most out of life.

Mario Greco continued: 'Our ambition is to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. No single actor can solve complex societal issues like globalization, digitalization or climate change alone. To help manage the risks and benefit from the opportunities they present, we must take bold action. Our new data commitment is in line with this ambition. It goes to the heart of how we behave as a business, and we believe it is just the right thing to do.'

Disclaimer

Zurich Insurance Group AG published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 08:24:07 UTC
