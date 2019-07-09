Zurich Insurance : appoints Alison Martin as CEO EMEA and Bank Distribution

Mario Greco, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Alison is perfectly suited for this role. She is an enthusiastic leader who combines industry expertise with the right mix of customer focus, people management and commercial experience. She is a mature leader with a strong international background. I am confident she will successfully expand our capabilities to meet customer needs in the region. She knows our culture, she knows our business and is well suited to take our EMEA business to the next level.'

Ms. Martin joined Zurich in October 2017 and assumed the role of Group Chief Risk Officer in January 2018. During this time she enhanced the strong Risk Management in all of Zurich's businesses across regions, including increasing focus on managing the risks from the digital transformation of the industry. She has been a passionate advocate of the Company's ambitions, purpose, diversity and values and will retain her responsibilities for driving forward the Sustainability agenda into her new role.

She joined Zurich from Swiss Re, where she was Head of Life & Health Business Management globally, for the four years prior to joining Zurich. In her 14 years at Swiss Re, Ms. Martin held a series of senior management positions focused on transformation, commercial business and value creation.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.