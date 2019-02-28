Log in
Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance : recertifies with EDGE Certification and becomes a leader in gender equality in the insurance industry in Brazil and Mexico

02/28/2019 | 04:16am EST

In 2018, Zurich underwent recertification in five countries across the globe: Zurich Group Brazil and Zurich Group Mexico have demonstrated outstanding progress in the last two years and were awarded EDGE MOVE Certification. Zurich Australia, Ireland, and Japan also showed marked progress towards gender balance and equal recruiting and promotion practices, and were recertified at EDGE ASSESS. EDGE Certification must be renewed every two years to ensure sustainable progress.

Kate Hughes, Group Head of Employee Experience, Diversity & Wellbeing, said: 'We are very proud of the progress our teams in these countries have made towards realizing a truly gender equal workplace. These recertifications are a strong testament to our commitment to be an employer of choice for women in the insurance industry. We will continue to make gender equality and an inclusive culture a cornerstone of our business.'

Zurich Insurance committed as a global group to EDGE Gender Equality Certification for the first time in 2015, convinced by the third-party audit, rigorous country-by-country evaluation, and deep analysis conducted across three different sources of data, including anonymized employee data, policies and practice data, and employee survey results. Zurich began to have its country offices certified in waves.

Further information

EDGE - Economic Dividends for Gender Equality
EDGE is the leading global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender equality. It measures where organizations stand in terms of gender balance across their pipeline, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows as well as inclusiveness of their culture. Launched at the World Economic Forum in 2011, EDGE Gender Equality Certification has been designed to help companies not only create an optimal workplace for women and men, but also to benefit from it. EDGE stands for Economic Dividends for Gender Equality and is distinguished by its rigor and focus on business impact. EDGE Gender Equality Certification is currently working with 200 global organizations, in 50 countries and 23 sectors. For more information, visit www.edge-cert.org or follow EDGE on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter

Disclaimer

Zurich Insurance Group AG published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:15:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 55 361 M
EBIT 2019 5 716 M
Net income 2019 4 101 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 11,84
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 49 798 M
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 334 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group Chief Operating Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP12.21%49 798
ALLIANZ11.04%94 264
CHUBB LTD4.64%62 287
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES16.08%46 758
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP11.29%38 136
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)10.26%17 618
