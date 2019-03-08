Log in
Zurich Insurance : releases its Annual Report and Annual Review 2018

03/08/2019
  • Zurich embraced a customer-led transformation and has delivered one of the top total shareholder returns in the insurance sector
  • The Group is focused on creating sustainable value for customers, employees, investors along with communities and society
  • Employees helped introduce changes to make Zurich more flexible, agile and faster through the Group-wide 'Make the Difference' initiative
  • Zurich nominates new Board appointments in advance of its Annual General Meeting on April 3, 2019

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has today published its 2018 Annual Report and Annual Review. Available online, both the Report and the Review outline Zurich's strategy, targets and achievements. The publications also highlight how the company is delivering a customer-led transformation to position it to succeed in a changing business environment, and is creating sustainable value for its stakeholders.

'Two years after the launch of our customer-led strategy for the digital age, Zurich is now well-positioned to face the transformation affecting our industry from a position of strength. I am particularly proud of our progress in improving our customers' satisfaction, in attracting and retaining a diverse workforce, encouraging a more innovative and entrepreneurial culture, and becoming one of the leaders in sustainability within our industry. We are set to achieve or beat all the targets of our 2017 to 2019 plan,' said Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco.

The Annual Report provides a detailed overview of Zurich's strategy, structure, executive bodies, corporate governance, remuneration, risk management, financial review and thoughts on the business environment. For the first time, it also features detailed metrics showing Zurich's progress on sustainability.

The Annual Review provides examples of how Zurich is delivering on its strategy by creating sustainable value for its investors, customers, employees, communities and society. The stakeholder section of the Review provides information on key initiatives such as:

  • The Zurich Innovation World Championship, which attracted some of the best and brightest startups and young entrepreneurs from around the world. Over 450 individual entries were narrowed down to four global winners whose products will ultimately benefit our customers.
  • How Zurich is supporting global flood resilience, including in western Nepal, where we are helping people threatened by repeated flooding to allow them to live more stable and prosperous lives.
  • How Zurich is tapping tech-focused events such as hackathons to identify and recruit skilled individuals who can think innovatively and assist us in providing customer-driven technology-led solutions.

Today Zurich also published its Sustainability highlights 2018 report, underscoring its commitment to the communities in which the Group operates and to society as a whole. The report gives an overview of our key sustainability achievements including our continued commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and to the Principles for Sustainable Insurance.

Annual General Meeting - April 3, 2019

Zurich has published today the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on April 3, 2019, and the Board of Directors' report on the approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee.

Zurich has proposed three new members to stand for election to its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

In February 2019, the company announced that is has nominated to the Board Michael Halbherr, an investor, board member and advisor for early-stage technology companies, and Barry Stowe, who brings extensive business experience and knowledge gained through executive roles in the insurance industry in North America and Asia.

In December 2018, Zurich also nominated Jasmin Staiblin, formerly chief executive officer of Alpiq, a leading Swiss energy services provider, to the Board. Ms. Staiblin has extensive leadership and industry experience.

David Nish, a member of the Board since 2016, will not stand for re-election.

Subject to the election and re-election of the members of the Board by the shareholders on April 3, 2019, the Board of Directors of Zurich will consist of the following members:

Further information
More information about Zurich's corporate governance structure can be found here.

Disclaimer

Zurich Insurance Group AG published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 06:33:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 180 M
EBIT 2019 5 767 M
Net income 2019 4 096 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 11,63
P/E ratio 2020 10,74
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 49 164 M
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 333 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group Chief Operating Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP11.36%49 164
ALLIANZ12.63%95 238
CHUBB LTD3.18%61 098
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES14.34%46 061
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP7.84%36 953
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)9.07%17 427
