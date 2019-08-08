Log in
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

(ZURN)
  Report  
News 
News

Zurich Insurance : set to beat profit targets after strong first-half

08/08/2019 | 01:26am EDT
Logo of Zurich insurance is seen at an office building in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group is set to beat its financial targets as it uses aggressive cost-cutting to counter a weaker topline, Europe's fifth-biggest insurer said on Thursday.

Its first-half business operating profit (BOP) rose 16% to $2.8 billion (£2.3 billion), while its property & casualty (P&C) business's operating profit rose 46% and its P&C combined ratio of 95.1% fell to its lowest level in the past decade, it said.

Zurich had said in May it was on track to meet or beat its financial targets to 2019.

Net income rose 14% to $2.04 billion even though gross written premiums and policy fees fell in the half.

Its annualised business operating profit return on equity was 15.0%, versus the target of above 12%. Cumulative cash remittances for the period 2017 to end-June 2019 reached $9.2 billion, on track to exceed the targeted $9.5 billion by end-2019.

"Net cost savings of $1.3 billion have been achieved, with the balance of the $1.5 billion target expected to be delivered over the remainder of the year," it added.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Revill)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 49 822 M
EBIT 2019 5 736 M
Net income 2019 3 948 M
Debt 2019 11 497 M
Yield 2019 5,75%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 50 556 M
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 351,06  CHF
Last Close Price 347,40  CHF
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group Chief Operating Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP17.78%51 475
ALLIANZ SE13.60%94 381
CHUBB LTD22.14%71 908
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES24.97%50 459
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC42.76%49 428
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)32.06%21 225
