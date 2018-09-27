Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zurich Insurance Group    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP (ZURN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zurich Insurance : to acquire Adira Insurance, a leading insurer in Indonesia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 07:26am CEST
  • Zurich to become the largest foreign P&C insurer in Indonesia
  • Transaction reinforces Zurich's strategy of achieving positions of scale in target markets
  • Acquisition includes long-term strategic cooperation agreements with two of Indonesia's leading financial institutions

The transaction includes two separate long-term strategic cooperation agreements with Bank Danamon, Indonesia's fifth-largest bank by market capitalization, and with Adira Finance, the country's second-largest motorcycle and auto financing solutions provider.

The total consideration amounts to IDR 6.15 trillion (approximately USD 414 million) with potential future incremental payments subject to business performance. With this transaction, Zurich will become the largest foreign P&C insurer in Indonesia.

'Zurich has earmarked Asia Pacific to be a major engine of growth for the Group, and Indonesia is a key market for us. Today's transaction demonstrates our commitment to Indonesia and is an excellent opportunity to expand our regional business, enabling more customers to fulfill their insurance needs,' said Jack Howell, Zurich's Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific. 'We are excited to join forces with Bank Danamon and Adira Finance. Both are well-established brands and have an extensive distribution network. Together with Zurich's international expertise, best-in-class underwriting and risk management capabilities, we are confident in the long-term success of the business.'

Indonesia is one of the world's most attractive insurance markets. It is Southeast Asia's largest economy with a strong growth trajectory and a rapidly expanding middle class. These factors, coupled with low levels of insurance penetration, present significant upside potential for the insurance market.

Established in 1996, Adira Insurance generated gross written premiums of USD 158 million in 2017. This was driven by a diversified P&C product offering and strong distribution capabilities. Adira Insurance has leading market positions in motor and takaful insurance in Indonesia.

The parties expect the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, to be completed within the next six months. Following completion, Zurich will hold an 80% stake in Adira Insurance, and Bank Danamon will hold a 20% stake.

Further information
For further information on this transaction please see the investor presentation.

Disclaimer

Zurich Insurance Group AG published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 05:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
07:51aZurich to Buy Majority Stake in Indonesian Insurer Adira for Over $400 Millio..
DJ
07:26aZURICH INSURANCE : to acquire Adira Insurance, a leading insurer in Indonesia
PU
09/24ZURICH INSURANCE : Businesses are urged to build resilience to climate change im..
PU
09/24ZURICH INSURANCE : CEO says insurer may exceed its 2019 goals - Repubblica
RE
09/13Holes in Swiss property market ring mortgage alarm bells
RE
08/30ZURICH INSURANCE : launches a global start-up competition, seeking the best-in-c..
PU
08/09ZURICH INSURANCE : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 19%
DJ
08/09ZURICH INSURANCE : reports strong performance for first half of 2018
PU
08/09ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Half-year results
CO
08/01LLOYDS BANKING : Investors Applaud Dividend, Shrug Off PPI Charge -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12REPORT : Insurers should brace for up to $20B in losses from Florence 
08/12Zurich Insurance Group Ltd ADR (ZURVY) CEO Mario Greco on Q2 2018 Results - E.. 
08/09Zurich Insurance Group Ltd ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/09Zurich Insurance reports 1H results 
06/06Zurich Insurance (ZURVY) Presents at Goldman Sachs 22nd European Financials C.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 930 M
EBIT 2018 4 873 M
Net income 2018 3 635 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,12%
P/E ratio 2018 13,09
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 48 640 M
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 336 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group Chief Operating Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Alison J. Carnwath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.57%48 640
ALLIANZ1.69%97 223
CHUBB LTD-8.44%62 735
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-9.28%48 340
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.80%42 570
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-11.58%17 982
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.