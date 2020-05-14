Log in
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Zurich Insurance : 1Q Gross Written Premiums Rose

05/14/2020 | 01:17am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Zurich Insurance Group AG said Thursday that property and casualty gross written premiums for the first quarter of 2020 increased year-on-year on the back of higher premium rates and growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and North America.

The Swiss insurer said quarterly property and casualty gross written premiums rose to $9.68 billion from $9.18 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

The company's life annual premium equivalent--which measures new business growth by combining the value of payments on new regular premium policies, and 10% of the value of payments made on one-time, single-premium products--fell to $958 million from $1.18 billion.

The company said property and casualty claims from the coronavirus pandemic are subject to significant uncertainty, but that property and casualty claims for the year could total around $750 million.

"The impact of claims related to the Covid-19 outbreak and the sharp falls in financial markets in the latter part of the first quarter are expected to remain a 2020 earnings event," Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 50 035 M
EBIT 2020 5 185 M
Net income 2020 3 375 M
Debt 2020 3 939 M
Yield 2020 7,48%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 41 323 M
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 382,24  CHF
Last Close Price 277,50  CHF
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group Chief Operating Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-30.12%42 587
ALLIANZ SE-30.72%67 699
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-6.38%52 788
CHUBB LIMITED-34.74%45 853
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-48.28%22 867
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-42.52%12 228
